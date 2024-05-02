DolphinsTalk
The Draft is Over and It Is Now Time to Turn to Phase 3 of Free Agency
The Miami Dolphins’ offseason kicked off with significant changes. Despite losing key players like Christian Wilkins, Robert Hunt, Andrew Van Ginkle, and Xavien Howard, the team’s general manager, Chris Grier, orchestrated a series of moves that reshaped the roster. Grier focused on signing...
