zucca said: If that's the case, no way they get Fournette. Click to expand...

I liked Fournette coming out, a lot.Now he makes little sense for us. The salary, compensation and estimated short shelf life just isn’t prudent.Just because he’s improve our team, doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the best decision for us.If I could get him for a 4th round pick and he signs for $7 million a year, no brainer. A 2nd and a 4th, $14 million a year? Not even in consideration.Makes the most sense to wait and invest heavily in a top end guy after Tua sees the field for a year. Maximize the shelf life of the guy draft.In the mean time, continue to look for guys with fresh legs and ride them into the ground on the cheap.