The draft, who to root for, Mendoza, the Giants/Jets....

Anything you want to talk about pertaining to the offseason, here's a place to do it. The whole point of this post is the last 3 paragraphs, so if you want to bypass all my draft order "filler" crap and get right to the point, scroll.So, our season has come to an unofficial end, it sucks, but it is what it is. The heartbreak started instantly with the embarrassing week 1 loss and then slowly became easier to accept as the first half of the season rolled along. Was excited to see them win some games but I never got my hopes up, and now, here we are with 3 meaningless games left before calling it a season. I still want to win out and finish 9-8, the Dolphins fan in me prefers that. Not because of it means for the QB or the coach, honestly, I don't want to talk about either right now, both seem destined for employment elsewhere (eventually).At the end of the day though, we are all still football fans and the NFL will continue to compel our interests so we can talk about it or wallow in misery, and I am definitely not wallowing.Per Tankathon.com, the current draft order sits like this:3 teams with 2 wins, 3 teams with 3 wins and 3 teams with 4 wins, that means any win by those first 7 teams will drop them multiple spots.Every team on that list, with the exception of the Commanders, has at least one game against another team on that list, and in same cases, multiple games. Starting with the very compelling Giants @ Raiders week 17 matchup. The Dolphins realistically can finish as high as 8th (even 7th but that would take 3 wins by AZ, NY or Cle), as the Saints play the Jets, Titans and Falcons over the remainder of the season. The Commanders have two games left against Philly and the Cowboys sandwiched in between. Multiple wins just isn't happening there so we can bank on not getting in front of them.Cincy plays us obviously this week, then host the Cardinals and Browns. Its certainly plausible to see them go 2-1 in those 3 games, and if Miami loses out, we'd pass them in the draft order.The Falcons also play the Cardinals (this week) and end the season with the Saints, with a home MNF game in between there with the team that currently owns their first round pick (and likely SB champs) the LA Rams.Speaking about the Rams and Cardinals, they face off week 18 in what could be a totally meaningless game for LA if they have the No.1 wrapped up. It's definitely a very interesting slate these last 3 weeks with so many possible scenarios.The Giants, who currently have the No.1 pick, will lose this week to Minnesota and week 18 to the Cowboys, however they play at Las Vegas next weekend in a game where both teams should want to lose. That one might be a must watch, despite the players on both teams doing their best to win the game, it's a unique situation where the loser will (likely) be the big winner.Another uniqueness about the Giants and possibly having the league's worst record is that they don't necessarily NEED any of the top prospects in this class. I am sure everyone would agree they wouldn't be anywhere near the No.1 pick if they hadn't lost Nabers and Skattebo to serious injuries and Dart hadn't been banged up so many times. So one would conclude that they will be taking offers until the end of the April and eventually settle on the best one. Cleveland and NYJ have a lot of extra draft capital so they make logical sense. The Raiders would obviously keep that pick if they end up No.1.So that brings me to the basis for this entire post: Waddle and Achane. Would you offer them both up to get the No.1 pick (Mendoza)? Would you throw in more? Would you require getting something back in order to trade both? Because from the Giants perspective, this would be a pretty enticing proposition.I'm not sure what I would do (offer) but I would be very receptive to having the conversation with the NYG.Here's another wrinkle to this; I think its plausible the Giants would prefer Mendoza not go to the Jets. While they obviously play in different conferences, we know they share a stadium and local market. Its probably better for the Giants that the Jets suck for as long as possible.No matter what, I am rooting for the Jets the next 3 weeks. Saints, Pats, Bills (maybe no starters for Buffalo).