The drumbeat hasnt changed. Old article, its Tua.

www.theledger.com

Miami Dolphins 2020: Does GM Chris Grier feel pressure to deliver Tua Tagovailoa?

Everyone loves Tua. But how does Miami approach the draft process?
Seeing how I cant stop looking for anything that relaxes my nerves before tonight I started reading older stuff from trying to decipher the pick. Grier and company have been very very steady and I dont think its changed at all. This article has Tua written all over it even though he says the right guy for the most part.
 
I thought you was talking about the Wonderlick Test where Tua showed he's not that bright with a 13. I thought Grier only wanted smart persons on his team Having a ..... at QB don't make sense.
 
IF that's the case, why replace Fitzpatrick?
 
Not a fan of Marino the I guess. We should just call up Johnny Manzel then I guess if we’re going to be judging a guys potential success or failure on some stupid test.
 
Using that ridiculous logic, let’s just go with Rosin since he scored a 29.
 
When that article was written Grier stated that he was looking forward to meeting with Tua. While I have no doubt that there are elements of his game and his leadership that Grier and Flores love. It is all going to come down to how they feel about all the injuries he suffered in college and whether or not they want to risk drafting a player with their first pick who could end up out of the league with one big hit to his surgically repaired hip.

We will all know that answer in about 3 hours. Stay tuned for the biggest celebration ever on Finheaven or the biggest meltdown depending what Grier does with that selection.
 
I woul
I would happy with any of those players at 5. I just don’t think there would much joy in Tuaville if Tua is on the board and they draft anyone but Tua.
 
