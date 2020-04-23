The drumbeat hasnt changed. Old article, its Tua.

When that article was written Grier stated that he was looking forward to meeting with Tua. While I have no doubt that there are elements of his game and his leadership that Grier and Flores love. It is all going to come down to how they feel about all the injuries he suffered in college and whether or not they want to risk drafting a player with their first pick who could end up out of the league with one big hit to his surgically repaired hip.



We will all know that answer in about 3 hours. Stay tuned for the biggest celebration ever on Finheaven or the biggest meltdown depending what Grier does with that selection.