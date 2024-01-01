 The Dumbest Play Of The Game | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Dumbest Play Of The Game

phinsforlife

phinsforlife

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 4, 2022
Messages
739
Reaction score
1,556
Age
47
Location
san diego
I have not heard a peep about it from the pundits. Right before the end of the first half, Miami has the ball, was moving it nicely, and was in Baltimore territory at their 44. They were down 21-13. Miami scores there, it is 21-20, and they are back in it with momentum coming out of the half. Given they were at the Baltimore 44, they did not need a lot of time left on the clock. They ran the prior play with 2:16 left. It was completed to Durham Smythe over the middle, and the clock was running. They rushed to get the next play off before the 2 minute warning. IDIOTIC. There was no need to rush, given where they were, did not need the time. The Miami D was not stopping Baltimore either. So the best thing to do was a scoring drive that left little to no time on the clock for Baltimore (just like we finished Dallas off at the end last week). Instead, they rush to get the play off to beat the 2 minute warning, and it is intercepted. Baltimore turns around and scores on the short field. 14 point swing, and huge momentum shift from there. Game over at that point, we got ran out of the building. I put this one squarely on McDaniel. There are times to take the foot off the gas pedal, and he does not seem to know how to do that, yet. Some of this is not complicated.

If they take their time, let it get to the 2 minute warning, and then run a play, who knows what happens?
Does the Chubb injury even happen (but then again, that is Chubb and why I hated that deal, some guys just always get hurt)?
If the Chris Brooks/Mike White fumble doesn't happen, does Chubb get hurt?
If Tua doesn't get hurt, does the Chris Brooks/Mike White fumble happen?
If Tyreek Hill catches that TD early, what happens?

Anyway cannot go on the road, against good teams, and make these kind of mistakes. But I think the biggest of all was rushing to get that play off before the 2 minute warning in the first half. The game radically changed after that interception. That is on McDaniel.

PS I was so certain it was going down to the 2 minute warning, I went to relieve myself, and all of the sudden heard the Baltimore fans going nuts on the TV. I was totally perplexed, because it should have been into commercial break. Oops....
 
Last edited:
Only a dumb play when you look at how things turned out. If the pass is completed and Miami goes on to score on the drive, I doubt anyone would have anything ba to say about the call.

Just like Miami going for it on 4th down and hitting Hill deep down field. Nobody is complaining about that call, but if the pass is incomplete people would be saying Miami should have punted or if they were going to go for it go with a higher % short pass play to pick up the 1st down.
 
Last edited:
phinsforlife said:
I have not heard a peep about it from the pundits. Right before the end of the first half, Miami has the ball, was moving it nicely, and was in Baltimore territory at their 44. They were down 21-13. Miami scores there, it is 21-20, and they are back in it with momentum coming out of the half. Given they were at the Baltimore 44, they did not need a lot of time left on the clock. They ran the prior play with 2:16 left. It was completed to Durham Smythe over the middle, and the clock was running. They rushed to get the next play off before the 2 minute warning. IDIOTIC. There was no need to rush, given where they were, did not need the time. The Miami D was not stopping Baltimore either. So the best thing to do was a scoring drive that left little to no time on the clock for Baltimore (just like we finished Dallas off at the end last week). Instead, they rush to get the play off to beat the 2 minute warning, and it is intercepted. Baltimore turns around and scores on the short field. 14 point swing, and huge momentum shift from there. Game over at that point, we got ran out of the building. I put this one squarely on McDaniel. There are times to take the foot off the gas pedal, and he does not seem to know how to do that, yet. Some of this is not complicated.

If they take their time, let it get to the 2 minute warning, and then run a play, who knows what happens?
Does the Chubb injury even happen (but then again, that is Chubb and why I hated that deal, some guys just always get hurt)?
If the Chris Brooks/Mike White fumble doesn't happen, does Chubb get hurt?
If Tua doesn't get hurt, does the Chris Brooks/Mike White fumble happen?
If Tyreek Hill catches that TD early, what happens?

Anyway cannot go on the road, against good teams, and make these kind of mistakes. But I think the biggest of all was rushing to get that play off before the 2 minute warning in the first half. The game radically changed after that interception. That is on McDaniel.
Click to expand...
I’ve been screaming about it since it happened. McD has some kind of fascination with rushing plays….but only in certain situations. We barely ever clock the ball. We just line up and rush the next play. That was inexcusable today. What do we gain by rushing a play there? We keep the clock running for an additional 10 seconds??
 
gregorygrant83 said:
Only a dumb play when you look at how things turned out. If the pass is completed and Miai goes on to score on the drive, I doubt anyone would have anything ba to say about the call.

Just like Miami going for it on 4th down and hitting Hill deep down field. Nobody is complaining about that call, but if the pass is incomplete people would be saying Miami should have punted or if they were going to go for it go with a higher % short pass play to pick up the 1st down.
Click to expand...
Disagree. The clock was an issue in 2 respects. We rushed to get the play off, which was probably contributory to the pick. And did NOT want to leave time for them on the other end. Apologist!!!!!
 
BahamaFinFan78 said:
That play changed the entire game
Click to expand...

But had no effect on the inevitable outcome. The only effect that play had was it gave Tua haters a reason to lay blame.

The play that changed the game was the first third down Baltimore faced.

We should’ve known right then the whole game was going to play out like that screen.
 
gregorygrant83 said:
Only a dumb play when you look at how things turned out. If the pass is completed and Miai goes on to score on the drive, I doubt anyone would have anything ba to say about the call.

Just like Miami going for it on 4th down and hitting Hill deep down field. Nobody is complaining about that call, but if the pass is incomplete people would be saying Miami should have punted or if they were going to go for it go with a higher % short pass play to pick up the 1st down.
Click to expand...
Sorry, it made no sense. Take the stoppage, talk things over on the sidelines. You gain nothing by rushing that play.
 
The Ghost said:
But had no effect on the inevitable outcome. The only effect that play had was it gave Tua haters a reason to lay blame.

The play that changed the game was the first third down Baltimore faced.

We should’ve known right then the whole game was going to play out like that screen.
Click to expand...
That is a question of talent vs stupidity. To beat the better team and steal a game, on the road, which can happen, you cannot make the stupid mistakes. If you do, eventually water finds it level. They go into the half down 21-20, who knows what happens. Just like the game last year that Miami flipped.
 
gregorygrant83 said:
Only a dumb play when you look at how things turned out. If the pass is completed and Miai goes on to score on the drive, I doubt anyone would have anything ba to say about the call.

Just like Miami going for it on 4th down and hitting Hill deep down field. Nobody is complaining about that call, but if the pass is incomplete people would be saying Miami should have punted or if they were going to go for it go with a higher % short pass play to pick up the 1st down.
Click to expand...
Nah. It was stupid any way you slice it. We needed to take time off like we did at the end of the Dallas game. We should have been eating clock, not rushing there. Stupid decision.
 
phinsforlife said:
That is a question of talent vs stupidity. To beat the better team and steal a game, on the road, which can happen, you cannot make the stupid mistakes. If you do, eventually water finds it level. They go into the half down 21-20, who knows what happens. Just like the game last year that Miami flipped.
Click to expand...

I am ok with the play. We were trying to push them back on their heals. Roquan is the highest paid ILB in league for a reason.
 
Rushing the snap was idiotic. That being said, should that lead to 35 more points being scored thereafter?

Nah, the Dolphins couldn't stop a nosebleed today. When X went down in the 1st quarter, stick a fork in the Dolphins. Eli Apple couldn't cover my grandmother and she's been dead for 6 years. Lamar earned his MVP today.

It wouldn't bother me so much, but for some reason, our Ivy League coach was leaving starters on the field when down 30 in the 4th quarter. Chubb gets hurt and will be out the rest of the year. You don't multiply a loss by being stupid and he did just that. Now, the Bills come to town next week and who knows who the Fins will be able to limp out there.

I like Coach Mike, but damn he boggles the mind at times. Hopefully he's learning.
 
gregorygrant83 said:
Only a dumb play when you look at how things turned out. If the pass is completed and Miai goes on to score on the drive, I doubt anyone would have anything ba to say about the call.

Just like Miami going for it on 4th down and hitting Hill deep down field. Nobody is complaining about that call, but if the pass is incomplete people would be saying Miami should have punted or if they were going to go for it go with a higher % short pass play to pick up the 1st down.
Click to expand...
It was a bad decision. McDaniel and Tua lost the plot there. Why were they trying to beat the 2 minute warning? What purpose did that serve? Had they gone down and scored it would still have been dumb because it would have left time on the clock - about 30 second swing there - for the Ravens. I say “lost the plot” because it seemed like they lost focus and thought they needed time / tried to beat the clock vs beat the other team on the drive. I have no doubt that rushing contributed to the pick.

This was the dumbest play of the game.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom