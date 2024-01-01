The Dumbest Play Of The Game

I have not heard a peep about it from the pundits. Right before the end of the first half, Miami has the ball, was moving it nicely, and was in Baltimore territory at their 44. They were down 21-13. Miami scores there, it is 21-20, and they are back in it with momentum coming out of the half. Given they were at the Baltimore 44, they did not need a lot of time left on the clock. They ran the prior play with 2:16 left. It was completed to Durham Smythe over the middle, and the clock was running. They rushed to get the next play off before the 2 minute warning. IDIOTIC. There was no need to rush, given where they were, did not need the time. The Miami D was not stopping Baltimore either. So the best thing to do was a scoring drive that left little to no time on the clock for Baltimore (just like we finished Dallas off at the end last week). Instead, they rush to get the play off to beat the 2 minute warning, and it is intercepted. Baltimore turns around and scores on the short field. 14 point swing, and huge momentum shift from there. Game over at that point, we got ran out of the building. I put this one squarely on McDaniel. There are times to take the foot off the gas pedal, and he does not seem to know how to do that, yet. Some of this is not complicated.



If they take their time, let it get to the 2 minute warning, and then run a play, who knows what happens?

Does the Chubb injury even happen (but then again, that is Chubb and why I hated that deal, some guys just always get hurt)?

If the Chris Brooks/Mike White fumble doesn't happen, does Chubb get hurt?

If Tua doesn't get hurt, does the Chris Brooks/Mike White fumble happen?

If Tyreek Hill catches that TD early, what happens?



Anyway cannot go on the road, against good teams, and make these kind of mistakes. But I think the biggest of all was rushing to get that play off before the 2 minute warning in the first half. The game radically changed after that interception. That is on McDaniel.



PS I was so certain it was going down to the 2 minute warning, I went to relieve myself, and all of the sudden heard the Baltimore fans going nuts on the TV. I was totally perplexed, because it should have been into commercial break. Oops....