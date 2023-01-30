The Economics of Coaches - Ross Did Something Smart!

Hopefully the mods do not kill me - this is NOT another "The Dolphins Hired Vic Fangio" thread, read on I am making a different and bigger point about what coaches are paid versus what players are paid and if the NFL has had it wrong with regard to who team owners pay.



The Dolphins apparently just made Fangio the highest paid assistant in the NFL. I don’t care what they are paying Fangio, it’s not my money!



I wouldn’t be surprised if they had to pay Fangio more than McDaniel and then had to turn around and give McDaniel more money so he makes a few hundred K more than Fangio. It doesn’t matter.



The balance of probability is that it is the right thing to do, especially at this point after they fired Boyer and there is no other established DC that you feel good about. Further, given McDaniel is so young and inexperienced, in addition to being somewhat intellectual, an old school fiery guy with a lot of experience is a good offset to McDaniel.



Frankly, after they fired Boyer, their hands were tied and it had to be Fangio or bust. So Ross used the power of the purse, and got it done.



That being said, my main point is I wonder why this type of thing does not happen more often where a team pays up bigly to hire the best coach available if that coach also happens to be a known commodity that can make a big difference?



Teams seem to think nothing of throwing big $$$ at players, including marginal ones.



Some players like Tyreek Hill are so good they affect things beyond their singular role. Most players are fungible, and don’t.



The Dolphins just gave Cedric Wilson $7mm a year to effectively not play, and then just fair catch punts (he didn’t really do anything until the playoff game against Buffalo). Just one example. I could give numerous examples of that across the NFL, and the Dolphins specifically. Shaq Lawson, 3 years and $30mm to suck. Byron Jones, $17mm a year to stink and take the year off (but enough money for him to pay his OBGYN). You get my point.



Further, what is the point of giving up a first rounder for Chubb and paying him through the nose if the unit as a whole is running around like chickens with their head cut off and still stinks?



What would make Fangio one of the highest paid assistants in the NFL? $6-$7mm a year? Frankly I don’t even care what the number is, even if it is $10mm. Seems like chump change compared to what they pay some of these marginal players like Cedric Wilson and Shaq Lawson. Nobody blinks when a player of that caliber gets that kind of money, and then doesn't make the team any better.



But team owners don’t seem to want to throw similar money at a coach that really matters and will make the team better. A good DC can improve the performance of the ~30 players on the defense, and the 11 who are actually on the field. A player is just a player - singular. The coordinator is ~30 players.



The coordinator has the theoretical potential to turn $2mm players into $4mm players, and $4mm players into $8mm players, and on and on. You could argue paying Fangio through the nose actually turns into cost savings at the end of the day!



Not only that, coaches do not count against the salary cap. The only downside to what they are paid comes at the expense of the owner's profits, which I do not care about. This is one more big reason why it seems to me that there is a lot of value to paying up for the good coaches that really matter.



I wouldn’t make this statement about most assistant or head coaches in the NFL. But there are a few that really matter. For the ones that do, it seems to me there is substantially more value to paying the coach than there is to paying marginal talent. The coach is a known commodity, and effects much more on the field of play.



Remember also the Patriots traded for Bill Belichick. Was a first, 4th and a 7th, a lot less than is given up for players who cost more $, effect less, and have much shorter careers. Might have been the best trade in NFL history, and it was for a coach. Sort of makes my point about the value of the few coaches that are special.



This was a smart move, especially in compare to what the players get, which is my main point. It is not without risk. Maybe Fangio is old, and doesn’t care anymore, and just wants a big check. Maybe his style doesn’t mesh with McDaniel. We will see, hopefully the Dolphins did their homework (always a risk with these guys). But, that is not my point.



My point is I would much sooner throw the money at a guy like Fangio than I would at a marginal football player like a Shaq Lawson or Cedric Wilson. I am surprised more teams don’t think and operate this way when it comes to the few coaches that really seem to make a difference?