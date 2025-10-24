The Effect Of Losing The Pre-Snap Motion Cheat Code

Rusty Shackelford
How different would things be right now if the league didn't take that cheat code away from the Dolphins? It wouldn't help the defense, but maybe the Dolphins would be scoring 40 points a game and wouldn't need defense?
Incidentally, eventhough I was against getting rid of the tush push eventhough I don't like it, because that's not a good reason to get rid of it, and the injury argument is desperate because there's no evidence to back up that argument eventhough that play looks very ripe for injuries and maybe one has happened, now I wanna get rid of it! Why should other teams have their cheat code if the Dolphins can't have theirs?
