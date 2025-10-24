 The Effect Of Losing The Pre-Snap Motion Cheat Code | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Effect Of Losing The Pre-Snap Motion Cheat Code

How different would things be right now if the league didn't take that cheat code away from the Dolphins? It wouldn't help the defense, but maybe the Dolphins would be scoring 40 points a game and wouldn't need defense😛?


Incidentally, eventhough I was against getting rid of the tush push eventhough I don't like it, because that's not a good reason to get rid of it, and the injury argument is desperate because there's no evidence to back up that argument eventhough that play looks very ripe for injuries and maybe one has happened, now I wanna get rid of it! Why should other teams have their cheat code if the Dolphins can't have theirs?😡
 
Nah. Even when we had the cheat code they figured us out. It was during the 49ers game in 2023. After that it was all downhill. Everyone copied the 49ers cloud coverage flooding the deep middle of the field in the The hashes and it was all over. Some of it could have to do with Tua’s limitations.
 
No one took it away. There was no rules change.

It stopped working when the OL couldn’t run block.
 
