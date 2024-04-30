The Eich Factor

Scenario:

1. You are an apprentice brick layer in the construction industry. After your apprenticeship ends you are hired part time by a construction company with a new Foreman. Your first building season isnt easy with limited action, but you are "paying your dues getting experience.



2. The next season you have a new Foreman who asks you to do concrete work. Its new to you but you happily agree. Its not easy and you make some mistakes but you learn and by seasons end realize your work is pretty good for a novice.



3. The next season, yet another new Foreman, allows you to continue as a concrete worker. Then suddenly, the framer next to you gets hurt and you are asked to be the Framing expert for the entire project. You have no experience framing, but you accept this and try your best. Learning as you go.



This has been Eich's experience as a Dolphin! I realize that Eich has become the latest polarizing lightening rod of opinions on FH, but I don't think he deserves the **** that many toss at him given the circumstances. And I do think he can be a quality G if given some stability.