 The End is Near | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The End is Near

If this is the best result we can get from all the money spent, just wait till the next couple seasons when we’re in cap hell with very few developed draft picks to build around. The lack of impact draft picks will eventually catch up to us. Also wasting $70M a year on two undersized WR’s the league has figured out. The rebuild is over, it failed, and the team will have no choice but to start over. Even our moron owner will have come to his senses and clear out the front office. Nobody gets to manage a 2nd rebuild after the first one failed.
 
And where did it go off the rails?

Well, the team cleared it's books of bad contracts after 2018, had that juco team in 2019 and went to the draft with three 1st round picks in 2020. Problem was, they let the same guy call the shots for that draft who also was responsible for the last improperly built team. Those three picks were not used right and the dye was cast. You shouldn't be too surprised in 2024 that this team doesn't have "IT". Will Ross learn the lesson for next time? Because he's the one who has to if we're to ever come out of this. We'll see.
 
Trifecta Nation said:
Ross right now is thinking what illegal thing he can do that will make the Dolphins winners when anyone outside an asylum knows he'll get caught and it will cost us two high-round draft picks.
 
Tross86 said:
Why do you do this to yourself dude? They aren't going anywhere. Ross loves them. They love their players. Everyone loves everyone. They all love eachother. Everything is love here.
 
Trifecta Nation said:
It went off rails with our head coach and his approach and his offense scheme and his play calling. Our GM gave the head coach exactly what he wanted/asked for. We are a finese and not a physical team, we reflect our head coach really well.
 
eMCee85 said:
Right... who needs a competent GM and HC building and running a Super Bowl contending team full of tough players when you can have LOVE?


 
Blake the great said:
We had a potential HC but he did not get a look even though he was our interim coach. I know this is crying over spilled milk but, what if we had held onto Dan Campbell in lieu of grabbing Adam Gase. Unfortunately, the team will continue to have group hugs until ownership shifts. This organization is flawed from the top to the bottom. This organization needs to be stripped.
 
Trifecta Nation said:
No, Ross likely won’t learn any lessons. 2020 was a bad draft no matter how many “starters” it produced. 13 picks going in.
 
fins317 said:
Preach. We’d have a tough team who plays hard for their coach. Like they did when he was the interim guy. Note - he did get an interview and a hard look and it came down to him vs Gase - a guy who had never played the game, not held a real coaching job - and somehow they deemed the latter a better choice. I want Detroit to win it all this year and I want Ross and Grier to watch it over and over 1,000,000 times.
 
Blake the great said:
Chris Grier, just a poor indentured servant to the two head coaches he got to hire while making millions of dollars a year without ever producing a division title or even a playoff win.
 
