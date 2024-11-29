The End is Near

Tross86
Active Roster
- Joined
- Dec 26, 2020
- Messages
- 201
- Reaction score
- 494
- Age
- 38
- Location
- Lighthouse Point, FL
If this is the best result we can get from all the money spent, just wait till the next couple seasons when we’re in cap hell with very few developed draft picks to build around. The lack of impact draft picks will eventually catch up to us. Also wasting $70M a year on two undersized WR’s the league has figured out. The rebuild is over, it failed, and the team will have no choice but to start over. Even our moron owner will have come to his senses and clear out the front office. Nobody gets to manage a 2nd rebuild after the first one failed.