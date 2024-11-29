The End is Near

And where did it go off the rails?



Well, the team cleared it's books of bad contracts after 2018, had that juco team in 2019 and went to the draft with three 1st round picks in 2020. Problem was, they let the same guy call the shots for that draft who also was responsible for the last improperly built team. Those three picks were not used right and the dye was cast. You shouldn't be too surprised in 2024 that this team doesn't have "IT". Will Ross learn the lesson for next time? Because he's the one who has to if we're to ever come out of this. We'll see.