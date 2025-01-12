 The entire offseason ought to focus on....... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The entire offseason ought to focus on.......

Whatever is necessary to go into Buffalo in January and beat the piss out of them and that's it!!! You can't worry about other teams until you conquer your own division and the bully in our division is most definitely the Jills. Five new starters on the OL, five brutes that wear T-shirts in the snow and play like the Redskins' Hogs back in the days. Change the atmosphere, kick out the problem players and coaches and don't play stupid like you don't know what the problem is. The problem is that we can't beat the Jills at home or on the road. Time to lay accountability right at the feet of the coaching staff responsible for picking the right players for the job. Once you can beat the Jills on the road things will begin to fall into place. Eat contracts, cut others after June 1, and start over!!! Enough of the embarrassment it is being a Miami Dolphin and fan of the team.
 
We can't even beat teams to get anywhere near playing in January let alone the Bills! Concentrate on beating **** teams first before anything else.
 
Good point, but none of this can happen until Grier and McDaniel are gone! After five years, Grier can't even find five competent o-linemen, has an odd love of signing injury-prone players, and likes to overpay underperforming players, thereby hurting the team's future under the salary cap. McDaniel doesn't believe in toughness or discipline, and has no business being a playcaller or HC in the NFL.

That, plus the main problem... Ross! Instead of keeping Sparano and his old-school, tough team and replacing the incompetent Ireland, Ross kept Ireland, fired Sparano, and hired Philbin. Once Philbin was in charge, the Dolphins started down the path of weakness and finesse, and today, under Grier and McDaniel, the team is softer, weaker, and more finesse and undisciplined than it ever was under Philbin. Ross has to see how his team gets pushed around by tough teams, and how after having a ton of resources, the o-line needs a miracle to convert 3rd or 4th and short on the ground, yet he refuses to fire those two.
 
Let’s wave a magic wand and replace the whole oline in one offseason with minimal cap room and various other needs to be drafted. Duh. Why didn’t I think of that?!?
 
Don’t worry, Grier said he's going to "get it fixed"
 
Ahahahahaha!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Boy, you're a lot more worried about the offensive line than we are.

Ahahahahaha!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!


And kick out the problem players? Hell, we're lookin' for more of 'em. Can Terrell Owens still play? How bout Ocho Johnson, he still around? Let's get more unreliable snow flakes to come into that locker room.










OK, I'm done now.
 
Agree. Thinking back to that road game at Buffalo, Miami was about to go ahead by two scores. They were actually dominating in the run game, executing a great plan. Then the lost fumble changed everything.

That loss essentially cost Miami a playoff spot.

When Miami has had a chance against Buffalo it's usually due to winning the turnover battle, or having success in the run game.

That actually says a lot. Run the ball and force the quarterback to make mistakes.

The Dolphins have to find another pass rusher, and upgrades at both guard spots. Also, please bring in physical players!
 
I just think we are not physical enough to beat good teams in Dec or Jan especially on the road. That cannot be solved in one offseason.

I used to think that if we had home field maybe we could run the table. But I was wrong.
 
I just think we are not physical enough to beat good teams in Dec or Jan especially on the road. That cannot be solved in one offseason.

McDaniel said they're gonna take the glitter off the speaking stick in the feelings circle to instill a tougher attitude next season.
 
