The entire offseason ougt to focus on.......

Whatever is necessary to go into Buffalo in January and beat the piss out of them and that's it!!! You can't worry about other teams until you conquer your own division and the bully in our division is most definitely the Jills. Five new starters on the OL, five brutes that wear T-shirts in the snow and play like the Redskins' Hogs back in the days. Change the atmosphere, kick out the problem players and coaches and don't play stupid like you don't know what the problem is. The problem is that we can't beat the Jills at home or on the road. Time to lay accountability right at the feet of the coaching staff responsible for picking the right players for the job. Once you can beat the Jills on the road things will begin to fall into place. Eat contracts, cut others after June 1, and start over!!! Enough of the embarrassment it is being a Miami Dolphin and fan of the team.