stillhardcore

stillhardcore

Active Roster
Joined
Feb 5, 2024
Messages
631
Reaction score
665
Location
Georgia
I am just wanting to see if there are any MickeyD Defenders still out there?

I was done with him a long time ago, but some still think he will be a good HC someday. Personally, watching 3 more delay of game penalties on offense Thurs. night tells me same ole', same ole'. He has not learned much in 3 years. That + his apparent loyalty to Danny Crossman is head-scratching? Why didn't he fire this guy Mon. morning to send a "new" message to the team like they did with Long? Forget Grier, he is a hit-and-miss GM. I have believed we needed an upgrade on him for years now, but I think he has put players on this team to fit MickeyD's scheme + philosophy, which is speed and mis-direction. I can't fully blame Grier for this team's failures this season, I put it on MickeyD.

Here's a damning stat....MrChadRico posted on another thread: "In the last 16 games the Dolphins are 1-15 against teams above .500" Incredible that our HC still has a job!

More good observations from EasyRider who has a thread getting into this subject with more detail, but he puts 1/2 of the fault on Grier and I am not so sure he deserves that much blame. He has put players on the team with MickeyD's blessings you can bet on that! This team is a reflection of MickeyD's football philosophy which I hate!

I think the vacancies should be starting to pile up at The Eternal Optimist's Inn, but maybe we still have some true believers out there in this HC?
 
I blame Chris Gier. Don't think think McDaniel is a good coach? well who the bloody hell hired him.

9c67mr.gif
 
superphin said:
I blame Chris Gier. Don't think think McDaniel is a good coach well who the bloody hell hired him.

9c67mr.gif
Good point, but I also can't help but think Ross had a play in this too. He has built the whole organization on racial diversification and youth (which is a good concept) vs. best man for the job IMO. I do not think MickeyD was the best candidate out there...good Asst., but not HC material! Grier definitely plays a role here, but he has put some good players on the team that fit MickeyD's philosopies. Unfortunately for Grier, he has not built a consistent winning team in Miami for the many years he has been here. Time for a change top-to-bottom and I am talking about all the suit-wearing old guys at the top too!
 
stillhardcore said:
Good point, but I also can't help but think Ross had a play in this too. He has built the whole organization on racial diversification vs. best man for the job IMO. I do not think MickeyD was the best candidate out there...good Asst., but not HC material!
The best candidate out there wouldn't want to align himself with Grier so we're never going to be able to get the best candidate out there until we have someone in charge who's respected among NFL circles.
 
superphin said:
The best candidate out there wouldn't want to align himself with Grier so we're never going to be able to get the best candidate out there until we have someone in charge who's respected among NFL circles.
That is a fact. If I am Ross, I am thinking what have I got to lose by bringing on another GM? Go after the best up-and-coming guy available and turn over the keys to him...could it get worse? Maybe, but unlikely IF we pick the right guy!
 
I was very excited by the McD hiring. I figured a guy who didn’t look the part - but made players around him better - was going to be a good thing.

I’m sorry I was incorrect.

He’s less of a lost cause than the GM.
 
stillhardcore said:
Good point, but I also can't help but think Ross had a play in this too. He has built the whole organization on racial diversification and youth (which is a good concept) vs. best man for the job IMO. I do not think MickeyD was the best candidate out there...good Asst., but not HC material! Grier definitely plays a role here, but he has put some good players on the team that fit MickeyD's philosopies. Unfortunately for Grier, he has not built a consistent winning team in Miami for the many years he has been here. Time for a change top-to-bottom and I am talking about all the suit-wearing old guys at the top too!
Too bad he didnt hire mike tomlin, i guess he’s DEI too huh, instead hired that sorry SOB Philbin, also rumor has it Ross wanted Lamar Jackson, instead we got Tannehill who flat out was anti clutch. Let’s talk about retread Tannenbum , or Jeff Ireland , the diversity that we’ve had is losers who can’t get it done regardless of background
 
superphin said:
The best candidate out there wouldn't want to align himself with Grier so we're never going to be able to get the best candidate out there until we have someone in charge who's respected among NFL circles.
There may be something to this.
 
stillhardcore said:
Good point, but I also can't help but think Ross had a play in this too. He has built the whole organization on racial diversification and youth (which is a good concept) vs. best man for the job IMO. I do not think MickeyD was the best candidate out there...good Asst., but not HC material! Grier definitely plays a role here, but he has put some good players on the team that fit MickeyD's philosopies. Unfortunately for Grier, he has not built a consistent winning team in Miami for the many years he has been here. Time for a change top-to-bottom and I am talking about all the suit-wearing old guys at the top too!
You don't wont him to hire the best people for the job? I hope you don't work in a HR dept. for a hospital.
 
stillhardcore said:
I was done with him a long time ago, but some still think he will be a good HC someday.
I believe he improves a little each game. Still has a lot to learn. He will be very good someday.

Trial lawyers take 4 to 6 years before they are really good. Same with MDs. Being a NFL HC is not easy for a first time HC. He will be good.

He is wicked smaht and will adjust.
 
terphin said:
Too bad he didnt hire mike tomlin, i guess he’s DEI too huh, instead hired that sorry SOB Philbin, also rumor has it Ross wanted Lamar Jackson, instead we got Tannehill who flat out was anti clutch. Let’s talk about retread Tannenbum , or Jeff Ireland , the diversity that we’ve had is losers who can’t get it done regardless of background
Big miss on Tomlin. He implements my most-liked, running, slashing, physical football on both sides of the ball! ...and disciplined!

I only advocate hiring the best candidate for the job, I don't give a sh*t where he comes from! Just win some games is all I ask! I am one of the few on here who still believes we fuc*ed up on firing Flores. I like that brand of football. He deserved more time to "grow" as a coach than MickeyD will probably get! In his 1st year, he took a decimated, fire-sale roster and churned out a 5, or 6 game win streak to end a losing season. Always thought that was impressive. So what he was hard on his QB! Tua needed more nurturing, but Flores was not capable. Now we have a nurtured-Tua, but a soft team. This "soft" word is getting increasingly passed around by former + current Dolphin players in the media. Not a good look for a Head Coach, IMHO
 
