I am just wanting to see if there are any MickeyD Defenders still out there?



I was done with him a long time ago, but some still think he will be a good HC someday. Personally, watching 3 more delay of game penalties on offense Thurs. night tells me same ole', same ole'. He has not learned much in 3 years. That + his apparent loyalty to Danny Crossman is head-scratching? Why didn't he fire this guy Mon. morning to send a "new" message to the team like they did with Long? Forget Grier, he is a hit-and-miss GM. I have believed we needed an upgrade on him for years now, but I think he has put players on this team to fit MickeyD's scheme + philosophy, which is speed and mis-direction. I can't fully blame Grier for this team's failures this season, I put it on MickeyD.



Here's a damning stat....MrChadRico posted on another thread: "In the last 16 games the Dolphins are 1-15 against teams above .500" Incredible that our HC still has a job!



More good observations from EasyRider who has a thread getting into this subject with more detail, but he puts 1/2 of the fault on Grier and I am not so sure he deserves that much blame. He has put players on the team with MickeyD's blessings you can bet on that! This team is a reflection of MickeyD's football philosophy which I hate!



I think the vacancies should be starting to pile up at The Eternal Optimist's Inn, but maybe we still have some true believers out there in this HC?