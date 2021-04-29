The evolution of thought during draft season

It's funny how things change...When we started discussing the draft around week 17 of last year, the consensus was almost 95% in favour of 'we gotta draft weapons, all five early picks need to be receivers and running backs', then... as cooler heads prevailed (and we signed a couple of free agents, and let a few players go), we've gradually morphed into where we are now.A few, very vocal people still are on the 'five weapons for Tua' plan, but now we see that most of the posters recognize that we need an edge (or two), and we need an offensive lineman (or two), and there has been a recognition that while it'd be nice to have a highly drafted DT or Safety, that this probably isn't in the cards... this year.Quite honestly, I enjoy being snarky about the willfully ignorant that populate so many fan sites, but it's been nice to see such a large percentage of 'phin fans coming to a sensible consensus. We can disagree about which players would be best, or in what order we should prioritize each position, but basically... most of us just want what is best for the team.I like it here.Well... apart from the Alabumble fans. They suck.