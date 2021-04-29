 The evolution of thought during draft season | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The evolution of thought during draft season

Feverdream

Feverdream

It's funny how things change...

When we started discussing the draft around week 17 of last year, the consensus was almost 95% in favour of 'we gotta draft weapons, all five early picks need to be receivers and running backs', then... as cooler heads prevailed (and we signed a couple of free agents, and let a few players go), we've gradually morphed into where we are now.

A few, very vocal people still are on the 'five weapons for Tua' plan, but now we see that most of the posters recognize that we need an edge (or two), and we need an offensive lineman (or two), and there has been a recognition that while it'd be nice to have a highly drafted DT or Safety, that this probably isn't in the cards... this year.

Quite honestly, I enjoy being snarky about the willfully ignorant that populate so many fan sites, but it's been nice to see such a large percentage of 'phin fans coming to a sensible consensus. We can disagree about which players would be best, or in what order we should prioritize each position, but basically... most of us just want what is best for the team.

I like it here. :HRT::HRT::HRT:

Well... apart from the Alabumble fans. They suck. :out:
 
GhostArmOfMarino

5 weapons? Geeze.

Personally I'm an advocate for addressing WR early, trading back into the 20's if possible while taking Harris, then using the remaining picks to address OL and pass rush.
 
BahamaFinFan78

BahamaFinFan78

I am very much a BPA person when it comes to drafting. I realize that it doesn't always work out perfectly that way, but for the most part that's how I look at it. If the second coming Deion Sanders were in this draft, I would get him even though we don't need corners, rather than getting a Edge rusher, simply because we NEED an edge rusher. The only thing about BPA is who the front office view as the best available player for the team is. They obviously may view that very different than we do. I do think it would be sad, with two really good WR drafts, and our need of a WR, to walk away from last year and this year with none.
 
BahamaFinFan78 said:
I am very much a BPA person when it comes to drafting. I realize that it doesn't always work out perfectly that way, but for the most part that's how I look at it. If the second coming Deion Sanders were in this draft, I would get him even though we don't need corners, rather than getting a Edge rusher, simply because we NEED an edge rusher. The only thing about BPA is who the front office view as the best available player for the team is. They obviously may view that very different than we do. I do think it would be sad, with two really good WR drafts, and our need of a WR, to walk away from last year and this year with none.
I believe in BPA by need while also watching who drops personally.

If I thought a guy was a star and my need(s) was just a starter id go with the star too.. if its close though I'm drafting a need position.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

GhostArmOfMarino said:
5 weapons? Geeze.

Personally I'm an advocate for addressing WR early, trading back into the 20's if possible while taking Harris, then using the remaining picks to address OL and pass rush.
Heh!

There were more than a couple of folks who were advocating for three WRs and 2 RBs... it was crazy for awhile there. Hyperbole runs rampant here.

Your position is more aggressive than mine (you want an early RB), but it's sooo much more reasonable that what went on here for awhile.
 
bane

bane

Feverdream said:
It's funny how things change...

When we started discussing the draft around week 17 of last year, the consensus was almost 95% in favour of 'we gotta draft weapons, all five early picks need to be receivers and running backs', then... as cooler heads prevailed (and we signed a couple of free agents, and let a few players go), we've gradually morphed into where we are now.


Quite honestly, I enjoy being snarky about the willfully ignorant that populate so many fan sites, but it's been nice to see such a large percentage of 'phin fans coming to a sensible consensus. We can disagree about which players would be best, or in what order we should prioritize each position, but basically... most of us just want what is best for the team.

I like it here. :HRT::HRT::HRT:

Well... apart from the Alabumble fans. They suck. :out:
Many people were on the houston texans must lose above anything else. Even if winning against a few select teams would have helped our playoff chances. All so we could have the highest pick possible. Now we traded back to 12 and up to 6. I find that pretty funny.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

BahamaFinFan78 said:
I am very much a BPA person when it comes to drafting. I realize that it doesn't always work out perfectly that way, but for the most part that's how I look at it. If the second coming Deion Sanders were in this draft, I would get him even though we don't need corners, rather than getting a Edge rusher, simply because we NEED an edge rusher. The only thing about BPA is who the front office view as the best available player for the team is. They obviously may view that very different than we do. I do think it would be sad, with two really good WR drafts, and our need of a WR, to walk away from last year and this year with none.
You have to factor a bit of need into your BPA, because... there is no real BPA formula. What some franchises value, others do not... and all prospects are mainly projections, but you do have to be aware of which players MIGHT become all pros, and attempt to secure them.
 
Feverdream said:
Heh!

There were more than a couple of folks who were advocating for three WRs and 2 RBs... it was crazy for awhile there. Hyperbole runs rampant here.

Your position is more aggressive than mine (you want an early RB), but it's sooo much more reasonable that what went on here for awhile.
Yeah I don't consider RB as much as a luxury as other seem to.

I think when a guy can do it all, run, block and catch he opens up the offense in a way noone else really can. Early first...never unless its an AP or LT but late first? Sure.

A great passing game alone can score points but I think when you trot out a top back to go along with it you're in a place to exert your will every game.
 
BahamaFinFan78

BahamaFinFan78

GhostArmOfMarino said:
I believe in BPA by need while also watching who drops personally.

If I thought a guy was a star and my need(s) was just a starter id go with the star too.. if its close though I'm drafting a need position.
Yeah, obviously there is a balance, like how much better is the BPA vs your need. If it's minimal, take the need, but if it's massive, take the player. Even in this draft, we don't need a TE, we have Gisecki, but if Pitts is available, you take him. First, he could be an elite TE and second, Gisecki will become a FA or very expensive (both) at some point.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

bane said:
Many people were on the houston texans must lose above anything else. Even if winning against a few select teams would have helped our playoff chances. All so we could have the highest pick possible. Now we traded back to 12 and up to 6. I find that pretty funny.
Same as in the previous year when so many were close to suicide when we started winning a few games...

Oh my Spaghetti Monster, we'll NEVER get Tua now.... boo hoo hoo, the dolphins are so stupid!

THAT was funny.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

GhostArmOfMarino said:
Yeah I don't consider RB as much as a luxury as other seem to.

I think when a guy can do it all, run, block and catch he opens up the offense in a way noone else really can. Early first...never unless its an AP or LT but late first? Sure.

A great passing game alone can score points but I think when you trot out a top back to go along with it you're in a place to exert your will every game.
Oh... a great RB can do so much for you, but there are never more than three or four of them at a time, and none of them last more than a few years, so most of us just don't want to pay that price.

I get it though... for some teams it makes more sense than for others.

The Steelers are based upon a pound, and then throw attack, and it works for them. Likewise Tennessee.

I'd rather not go that way, because of the extremely limited lifespan of a RB, but if we go Najee... I will root for him. No danger of me buying a jersey however.
 
Feverdream said:
Oh... a great RB can do so much for you, but there are never more than three or four of them at a time, and none of them last more than a few years, so most of us just don't want to pay that price.

I get it though... for some teams it makes more sense than for others.

The Steelers are based upon a pound, and then throw attack, and it works for them. Likewise Tennessee.

I'd rather not go that way, because of the extremely limited lifespan of a RB, but if we go Najee... I will root for him. No danger of me buying a jersey however.
I won't be crushed if we go another route either honestly. The overall longevity of the position does worry me a bit, but if Tua ends up a top QB my hope is that you aren't running the back into the ground. Plus I think Gaskin is as good a #2 as you can hope to get, especially for the price, so that would hopefully help as well.

If we drafted a back and he lasted 6-7 years I don't think I'd consider that bad resource use. If he lasted 3-4 I might be kicking myself
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

GhostArmOfMarino said:
I won't be crushed if we go another route either honestly. The overall longevity of the position does worry me a bit, but if Tua ends up a top QB my hope is that you aren't running the back into the ground. Plus I think Gaskin is as good a #2 as you can hope to get, especially for the price, so that would hopefully help as well.

If we drafted a back and he lasted 6-7 years I don't think I'd consider that bad resource use. If he lasted 3-4 I might be kicking myself
I look at Barkley... and I see the cautionary tale.

All-world talent, but hurt for two years.

It's a huge blow top a team when you invest so heavily in a RB and this happens...

It's true for a QB as well, but they just hurt less often and have longer careers.
 
