The Ewers crow eating thread…

Cold or warm?
Let’s see who has the ability to man up and admit they were wrong about a player who had a total of two practices with the starters before this week. If you are going to post stupid $hit like “he sucks,” then here’s your chance to redeem yourself. No one is saying he’s the second coming of Dan Marino, but he had a near perfect QB rating with two TDs at half, before McD put the offense on ice and played to not lose.
 

We don’t really know how this is gonna turn out
He could end up sucking but I don’t know how anyone could say he sucks when he hadn’t even thrown an NFL pass yet

But from what I’ve seen so far is promising
I hope this guy works out and then some
 
I don't know if you can expect him to rip it up, never having any run with the 1s up until right before his first start. I'll say this...he looked composed and confident. He made some very nice throws, including under immediate pressure. That last screen pass at the end, that was stopped upon the catch being made, was terrible, but that's on McD...a savvy, veteran QB will recognize that its a dead play and adjust, Ewers is just a rookie doing what he's told.

Ewers under-threw that TD pass to Weasie, but he was so open it didn't matter. His intermediate game was locked-in IMO...I believe a few catchable passes weren't caught, and that hurt the overall performance of the offense, but IMO Ewers was solid...two weeks into playing with his players. Looking forward to how he does in the NE game.
 
why asking retards on a messageboard to own up to anything? It's a messageboard full of drunken rage and shotgun philosophy
 
It's as foolish to run a victory lap after 1 win as it would be to have run one after 1 loss last week.

We don't know what we have in this guy, but what we do know is he can manage a game when called upon and that is a good sign. Let's see how he does on the road and all the other stepping stones to come before we anoint him or cast him aside.
 
PhinFan1968 said:
I don't know if you can expect him to rip it up, never having any run with the 1s up until right before his first start. I'll say this...he looked composed and confident. He made some very nice throws, including under immediate pressure. That last screen pass at the end, that was stopped upon the catch being made, was terrible, but that's on McD...a savvy, veteran QB will recognize that its a dead play and adjust, Ewers is just a rookie doing what he's told.

Ewers under-threw that TD pass to Weasie, but he was so open it didn't matter. His intermediate game was locked-in IMO...I believe a few catchable passes weren't caught, and that hurt the overall performance of the offense, but IMO Ewers was solid...two weeks into playing with his players. Looking forward to how he does in the NE game.
He seems to know where every player is on the field
 
