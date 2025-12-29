The Ewers crow eating thread…

I don't know if you can expect him to rip it up, never having any run with the 1s up until right before his first start. I'll say this...he looked composed and confident. He made some very nice throws, including under immediate pressure. That last screen pass at the end, that was stopped upon the catch being made, was terrible, but that's on McD...a savvy, veteran QB will recognize that its a dead play and adjust, Ewers is just a rookie doing what he's told.



Ewers under-threw that TD pass to Weasie, but he was so open it didn't matter. His intermediate game was locked-in IMO...I believe a few catchable passes weren't caught, and that hurt the overall performance of the offense, but IMO Ewers was solid...two weeks into playing with his players. Looking forward to how he does in the NE game.