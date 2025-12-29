The Ewers crow eating thread…

dolphinheel
Cold or warm?
Let’s see who has the ability to man up and admit they were wrong about a player who had a total of two practices with the starters before this week. If you are going to post stupid $hit like “he sucks,” then here’s your chance to redeem yourself. No one is saying he’s the second coming of Dan Marino, but he had a near perfect QB rating with two TDs at half, before McD put the offense on ice and played to not lose.
