The Experts Seem To Love The Achane Pick Long Time!

phinsforlife said:
Let's hope they didn't jinx it! https://www.espn.com/nfl/draft2023/...orite-picks-best-rookie-classes-fantasy-value
We drafted a sorcerer?

Achane has huge fantasy value because there isn't much competition in the RB room at the moment. If we sign Cook, he'll drop big time.
 
lynx said:
Achane has huge fantasy value because there isn't much competition in the RB room at the moment. If we sign Cook, he'll drop big time.
Achane is going to be a part of a committee. I don’t believe they envision him as the main back. At least until they see how much he can handle.
 
50% of ESPNs NFL Experts prefer Achane as the midround pick to have fantasy value. Fantasy or not, as long as Achane is productive and helps us win, that's all I care about. Woot!
 
lynx said:
Achane has huge fantasy value because there isn't much competition in the RB room at the moment. If we sign Cook, he'll drop big time.
Why would we sign cook? That doesn’t make sense. We have 3 really good backs in that room that are all pretty cheap. Cook would be a waste of resources that could be spent in other places where we actually have weaknesses, like say, oh I don’t know, the offensive line?!
 
Kyndig said:
Why would we sign cook? That doesn’t make sense. We have 3 really good backs in that room that are all pretty cheap. Cook would be a waste of resources that could be spent in other places where we actually have weaknesses, like say, oh I don’t know, the offensive line?!
I know what you're saying but I think they sign him because he won't cost much and will have much value compared to the cost. He's 27, that's a prime age for a RB
 
