The Experts Seem To Love The Achane Pick Long Time!

Let's hope they didn't jinx it! https://www.espn.com/nfl/draft2023/...orite-picks-best-rookie-classes-fantasy-value
We drafted a sorcerer?
Spelling aside yes, so many are listing Achane as the mid round get of the draft. Nice.
terrible thing that it was right around the endzoneSeems like he got ran down on every one of those plays
Achane is going to be a part of a committee. I don’t believe they envision him as the main back. At least until they see how much he can handle.Achane has huge fantasy value because there isn't much competition in the RB room at the moment. If we sign Cook, he'll drop big time.
Why would we sign cook? That doesn’t make sense. We have 3 really good backs in that room that are all pretty cheap. Cook would be a waste of resources that could be spent in other places where we actually have weaknesses, like say, oh I don’t know, the offensive line?!Achane has huge fantasy value because there isn't much competition in the RB room at the moment. If we sign Cook, he'll drop big time.
I know what you're saying but I think they sign him because he won't cost much and will have much value compared to the cost. He's 27, that's a prime age for a RBWhy would we sign cook? That doesn’t make sense. We have 3 really good backs in that room that are all pretty cheap. Cook would be a waste of resources that could be spent in other places where we actually have weaknesses, like say, oh I don’t know, the offensive line?!