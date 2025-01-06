 The fact that the toxic Head Coach, GM and ST Coaches and Front office has not... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The fact that the toxic Head Coach, GM and ST Coaches and Front office has not...

Mike is an incompetent HC but he's not toxic. If anything, he's too positive and friendly with everyone.
 
JamesWsenior said:
Mike is Toxic? That's a new one.
Not really. McDaniel is just a weirdo that looks clueless during every game. Everytime he looks totally lost with no idea what is going on the field.
He is just a worthless head coach.
He is just a part of an organization that has no idea how to run a football team.
 
NYC#1finsfan said:
Been fired yet is telling and a slap in the face to the entire fanbase and franchise.
Ohh you hadn't heard....





This Is Fine GIF
 
Goonies said:
Mcdaniels reminds of Gase, I thought Gase was on drugs back then and turns out he was a coke head. Mcdaniels is on some ****. He’s not unique or genius, he’s annoying asf to listen to.
Gase was one weird dude and McDaniel is almost there with him
 
artdnj said:
Gase was one weird dude and McDaniel is almost there with him
McDaniel is worse and way more weird.
Gase didnt wear girls capri pants. Or wear oversized sissy glasses.
And Gase could at least speak properly. McDaniel acts like he doesnt know what words he is going to say or pronounce.
 
