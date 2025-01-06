The fact that the toxic Head Coach, GM and ST Coaches and Front office has not...

NYC#1finsfan
Been fired yet is telling and a slap in the face to the entire fanbase and franchise.
I think his vape pen and play calling are toxic so I'm supporting my brother from NYC on this one.Toxic HC? I've heard it all now... lmao!
Not really. McDaniel is just a weirdo that looks clueless during every game. Everytime he looks totally lost with no idea what is going on the field.Mike is Toxic? That's a new one.
Gase was one weird dude and McDaniel is almost there with himMcdaniels reminds of Gase, I thought Gase was on drugs back then and turns out he was a coke head. Mcdaniels is on some ****. He’s not unique or genius, he’s annoying asf to listen to.
They we all might as well puke.No one is getting fired dude.... Accept it
Incompetence is toxic.Mike is an incompetent HC but he's not toxic. If anything, he's too positive and friendly with everyone.
McDaniel is worse and way more weird.