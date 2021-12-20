The Fake Punt

Pretty sure there was miscommunication on this unit and not a call from the sideline. Fejedelem, the upback receiving the snap, had no idea it was coming. The entire unit did not react, and Palardy didn't either. If a fake was actually called from the sideline, Palardy would have either faked a high or low snap himself, but he seemed shocked where the ball went. Pretty sure this was miscommunication on the unit, with the snapper Ferguson snapping for a fake and everyone else expecting punt. Could be wrong, but it sure as heck looked like that.