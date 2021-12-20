 The Fake Punt | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Fake Punt

Pretty sure there was miscommunication on this unit and not a call from the sideline. Fejedelem, the upback receiving the snap, had no idea it was coming. The entire unit did not react, and Palardy didn't either. If a fake was actually called from the sideline, Palardy would have either faked a high or low snap himself, but he seemed shocked where the ball went. Pretty sure this was miscommunication on the unit, with the snapper Ferguson snapping for a fake and everyone else expecting punt. Could be wrong, but it sure as heck looked like that.
 
Yeah it defintely appeared Feje wasnt aware the ball was coming at him. Good catch on the rest of the team too, I only saw it the 1/2 times during the game.

Wouldve been better to just straight up go for it. But I still like that we knew we wanted to go for it anyways
 
Travis34 said:
Yeah it defintely appeared Feje wasnt aware the ball was coming at him. Good catch on the rest of the team too, I only saw it the 1/2 times during the game.

Wouldve been better to just straight up go for it. But I still like that we knew we wanted to go for it anyways
Yeah..... Either line up and force your "will" on them, or punt it away and play defense in that situation.
 
Mach2 said:
So you're saying we got us some bad snapper???
Lol, if that was a fish reference. If not, don't know whether the issue was a miscommunicated call on the field of play or not. Sometimes a fake is hot if certain looks from the D are in play - but a call is usually made from the upback leading to this. And he looked as surprised as anyone when the snap came to him.
 
