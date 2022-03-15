 The fake RT Trade that ruined my day. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The fake RT Trade that ruined my day.

MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Club Member
Joined
Aug 18, 2018
Messages
2,231
Reaction score
4,318
Age
37
Location
Kansas
My very close friend "broke" the news that we traded for Lael Collins RT from Dallas earlier today.

I was happy about Ogbah
Fairly happy about Bridewater
Fairly happy about Wilson
Meh on Edmonds

And then... boom in all caps he writes "COLLINS FROM DALLAS TRADED TO MIAMI!!! Rappaport just tweeted it!!!!"

I f****g yell at the top of my lungs F*** YES!!! Only to check Twitter to find out his dumb a** had been fooled by a fake Twitter account. SMH, the idiot.

I deep down only wanted one thing out of FA... good olinemen. And after day 1, nada.

I hope we add someone, at least 1 proven guy on the line. It's been our biggest flaw for generations at this point. I hope to God we get someone soon. Collins, Armstead, Tomlinson, at least one of those guys has to be comming here or I can't get excited about next year, its impossible, not with our current oline, we'll be under .500 for sure.

To be honest we added role players so far, none of these guys are good enough to add significant wins to this team
 
FinPhan54

FinPhan54

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 27, 2018
Messages
2,296
Reaction score
4,307
Age
29
Location
Hard Rock Stadium
Advice for Twitter, always look at the handle.

Not anyones fault but your own that you fell for a trade from @rapsheeeeee1
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom