The fake RT Trade that ruined my day.

My very close friend "broke" the news that we traded for Lael Collins RT from Dallas earlier today.



I was happy about Ogbah

Fairly happy about Bridewater

Fairly happy about Wilson

Meh on Edmonds



And then... boom in all caps he writes "COLLINS FROM DALLAS TRADED TO MIAMI!!! Rappaport just tweeted it!!!!"



I f****g yell at the top of my lungs F*** YES!!! Only to check Twitter to find out his dumb a** had been fooled by a fake Twitter account. SMH, the idiot.



I deep down only wanted one thing out of FA... good olinemen. And after day 1, nada.



I hope we add someone, at least 1 proven guy on the line. It's been our biggest flaw for generations at this point. I hope to God we get someone soon. Collins, Armstead, Tomlinson, at least one of those guys has to be comming here or I can't get excited about next year, its impossible, not with our current oline, we'll be under .500 for sure.



To be honest we added role players so far, none of these guys are good enough to add significant wins to this team