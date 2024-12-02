The Fan Love Thread - Attribute to McDaniel

eMCee85 said: Boys,



Ifigured since our coach loves all of his players no matter what, we can too! I just wanted to say that even though some of us disagree on problems and solutions, I love you all because we all care so much, that we are here arguing about it! Lol.



Plus it's a different thread than the same ol same ol threads. So keep the love here boys, leave the hate!! ❤ Click to expand...

I seem to always remember all my coaches growing up. Someone who makes a mistakes but who's playing at their ceiling or not playing with effort gets little emotion from the coach. Just a shrug. OTOH, those who seem to be able to get better and are willing to put in effort get the coaches emotions up. Yelling, cursing, in your face - his effort to improve the guy is obvious. I kept that in mind every time I was his target.That's where many of us are. This team CAN get better. They aren't playing to capability. Mcd seems unable to get out of his own way and fans want better. They get emotional. It's the love you are talking about coming out as emotion.I've had disagreements with quite a few here, but, overall, the disagreements were civil. Glad I'm in FH