The Fan Love Thread - Attribute to McDaniel

eMCee85

eMCee85

Boys,

Ifigured since our coach loves all of his players no matter what, we can too! I just wanted to say that even though some of us disagree on problems and solutions, I love you all because we all care so much, that we are here arguing about it! Lol.

Plus it's a different thread than the same ol same ol threads. So keep the love here boys, leave the hate!! ❤
 
go fuck yourself GIF by Vic Mensa


lol, i kid i kid. couldnt help myself
 
Nice thought.

Unfortunately, there are ppl in this world who are unable to debate differing points of view without animosity.
 
Sorry- I’ve been an asshole since the loss Thursday- to you E and others- genuine apologies- and much respect for the post- completely right E- we can have different points of view and not be a$$holes

Just to be clear I woulda said all of this- all the other **** I posted and this post in person though…🤣
 
Sorry- I’ve been an asshole since the loss Thursday- to you E and others- genuine apologies- and much respect for the post- completely right E- we can have different points of view and not be a$$holes

Just to be clear I woulda said all of this- all the other **** I posted and this post in person though…🤣
Lmao No worries dude. I 100% understand. As I have said things to others too but just out of frustration with this team!
 
Great post. Well said.
 
I seem to always remember all my coaches growing up. Someone who makes a mistakes but who's playing at their ceiling or not playing with effort gets little emotion from the coach. Just a shrug. OTOH, those who seem to be able to get better and are willing to put in effort get the coaches emotions up. Yelling, cursing, in your face - his effort to improve the guy is obvious. I kept that in mind every time I was his target.
That's where many of us are. This team CAN get better. They aren't playing to capability. Mcd seems unable to get out of his own way and fans want better. They get emotional. It's the love you are talking about coming out as emotion.
I've had disagreements with quite a few here, but, overall, the disagreements were civil. Glad I'm in FH
 
I have to say, I fully agree with this

Pop in here a few times a day to get caught up and read you going back and forth with Ray!

There are a lot of different and interesting characters that keep this place interesting
 
