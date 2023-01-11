The Fear of Tua

I am literally on the Buffalo forums threads right now and they are sweating bullets on whether Tua will be cleared to play this Sunday against the Bills. I mean they are posters openly suggesting that the Bills should intentionally injure Tua to get him out of the game!

Wait you have the better QB and better team then why are they so afraid of Tua?

Maybe they know something that I already know and it is this when Tua is on his A game

he can go toe to toe with Josh and beat the Bills anywhere in extreme heat or a snowstorm.

We have all witnessed a glimpse of Tua's possibility this season.



1. Elite accuracy

2. Ability to read and progress defenses quickly

3. Can throw the deep pass his (Arm ain't that weak as some thought) underrated arm strength

4. Great pocket presence



Tua's one flaw may be injuries as he simply does not know how to protect himself in the pocket. I think if he ran more when got in trouble he could avoid these pocket injuries. But I am starting to give this an Asterisk now to him being injury prone as this team is dealing with a clear and present injury bug virus. Every QB on this team this season seems to get injured as well as the team as a whole. So maybe the injury/concussion knock is just this season's injury bug virus and not just on Tua. He never had a concussion in the prior seasons and we had even worst OLs then. Tua will be back next season no doubt. No one looks upon greatness and just closes his eyes forever.



We all waiting for another Glimpse of the Samoan Sniper. PhinsUP!!!!