The Fear of Tua

I am literally on the Buffalo forums threads right now and they are sweating bullets on whether Tua will be cleared to play this Sunday against the Bills. I mean they are posters openly suggesting that the Bills should intentionally injure Tua to get him out of the game!
Wait you have the better QB and better team then why are they so afraid of Tua?
Maybe they know something that I already know and it is this when Tua is on his A game
he can go toe to toe with Josh and beat the Bills anywhere in extreme heat or a snowstorm.
We have all witnessed a glimpse of Tua's possibility this season.

1. Elite accuracy
2. Ability to read and progress defenses quickly
3. Can throw the deep pass his (Arm ain't that weak as some thought) underrated arm strength
4. Great pocket presence

Tua's one flaw may be injuries as he simply does not know how to protect himself in the pocket. I think if he ran more when got in trouble he could avoid these pocket injuries. But I am starting to give this an Asterisk now to him being injury prone as this team is dealing with a clear and present injury bug virus. Every QB on this team this season seems to get injured as well as the team as a whole. So maybe the injury/concussion knock is just this season's injury bug virus and not just on Tua. He never had a concussion in the prior seasons and we had even worst OLs then. Tua will be back next season no doubt. No one looks upon greatness and just closes his eyes forever.

We all waiting for another Glimpse of the Samoan Sniper. PhinsUP!!!!
 
Angry Jeff Goldblum GIF by Apartments.com
 
Tua has elite anticipation and accuracy. When he's on his game, we can beat anyone. We need Tua and Armstead to play to have a reasonable chance to win. Bills' fans hoping either of those guys is out greatly increases their odds so it makes sense for them to want a sure thing. Although obviously suggesting anybody be injured on purpose is beyond classless.
 
especially after the Damar injury but that is not all their Fans to be fair.
 
no doctor is going to clear Tua to play this season. Just have to wait til next year.
 
Too bad he can't be depended on.
 
depended on really he wants to play it is out of his control. DO NOT LET THE nfl fool you.
 
Well they dont need to work anymore, he aint playing.
 
I think it may be obvious now what is happening here after listening to MC D.
 
The NFL is afraid of TUA, especially after the Damar situation it would be a bad look for the NFL regarding player safety.
especially with all eyes on Buffalo.
 
