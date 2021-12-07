 The Final Game vs. NE | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Final Game vs. NE

I understand it is one game at a time, but how are the Dolphins D going to stop the heavy NE running game? Even without Henry that will be an emphasis against us in the cold climate game against the Titans. We've got ball hawks but Howard/Holland/Jones brothers will not mean much if we can't stop the pounding.

On the other side, I think a healthy Lindsey and Parker along with an improving Line will make our offense better each week. Will it be enough?
 
You stop a running game by getting the lead. Not really worried about getting run on personally.

Running doesn't particularly correlate to winning in the NFL without an effective passing game. If we convert drives to points we will be fine.

The weather beat the Bills yesterday by leveling the playing field and making the game suit NE.

Not worried about about in normal weather. .
 
I doubt it’s going to be that windy in Miami to force all those runs. People need to stop overreacting to that windy Bills/Patriots games.
 
