The Final Game vs. NE

I understand it is one game at a time, but how are the Dolphins D going to stop the heavy NE running game? Even without Henry that will be an emphasis against us in the cold climate game against the Titans. We've got ball hawks but Howard/Holland/Jones brothers will not mean much if we can't stop the pounding.



On the other side, I think a healthy Lindsey and Parker along with an improving Line will make our offense better each week. Will it be enough?