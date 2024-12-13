 The Fins and OBJ Have Officially | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Fins and OBJ Have Officially

lynx said:
Who thought that? I don't remember anyone freaking out over this signing. I guess that means more Malik or Cracraft.

Also. you could have had a better thread title. ;)
It’s obvious you don’t read this board much
There were posters here doing cartwheels
And as far as my title….eat **** troll….like that is a big concern for you lol
 
Sign Juice now that Odell is gone to piss him off lol

Guess more plays for Malik and would like to get Cracraft involved. Crazy how we went from thinking we were stacked at wideout to decimated once again. Atleast we have Jonnu who has stepped up as a third target.
 
Rev Kev said:
He torched us while a Raven last year and well Grier likes shiny objects -
There must be stuff going on behind the scenes such as Grier owed OBJ's agent a favor or something.

Confused Kid Cudi GIF by Apple Music
;-)
 
Tyreek's message to those taking OBJ's reps now that he got the boot. Later, mofo! Let's reward those who are working hard and hungry for an opportunity. Not some clown who needs 2 practices off before he can take the field.

 
EasyRider said:
Parted ways


Thank Christ.

Loved all the OBJ supporters who thought this guy was gonna catch 50 passes this year. 😂
Easy, is there a link? It’s a step in the right direction. Wasn’t a fan of the signing. Frankly Mac Hollins has delivered more since we let him go than any of our x type receivers.
 
