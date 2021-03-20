The FINS better draft playmakers with the first two picks.

It would be a safe pick to draft Penei Sewll OT from Oregon, but not exactly a smart one. You don't hardly get to draft this high, so get a few playmakers. pick 3 in round 1 I would go for Ja'Marr Chase. Devonte Smith or Justin Fields. Justin is being under rated, the guy can sling it with the best of them and has blazing speed as a runner. With the 18 th pick in round one I would select Najee Harris or Travis Etienne at RB. Mac Jones if he is still left or Zaven Collins a do it all LB.

Who you Got??