The FINS better draft playmakers with the first two picks.

It would be a safe pick to draft Penei Sewll OT from Oregon, but not exactly a smart one. You don't hardly get to draft this high, so get a few playmakers. pick 3 in round 1 I would go for Ja'Marr Chase. Devonte Smith or Justin Fields. Justin is being under rated, the guy can sling it with the best of them and has blazing speed as a runner. With the 18 th pick in round one I would select Najee Harris or Travis Etienne at RB. Mac Jones if he is still left or Zaven Collins a do it all LB.
Who you Got??
 
It would be a safe pick to draft Penei Sewll OT from Oregon, but not exactly a smart one. You don't hardly get to draft this high, so get a few playmakers. pick 3 in round 1 I would go for Ja'Marr Chase. Devonte Smith or Justin Fields. Justin is being under rated, the guy can sling it with the best of them and has blazing speed as a runner. With the 18 th pick in round one I would select Najee Harris or Travis Etienne at RB. Mac Jones if he is still left or Zaven Collins a do it all LB.
Who you Got??
We have a better chance of drafting Mrs. Fields. Gonna be Tua or Watson at QB
 
Agree on drafting a playmaker at 3 but Fields is not what I have in mind.
 
It would be a safe pick to draft Penei Sewll OT from Oregon, but not exactly a smart one. You don't hardly get to draft this high, so get a few playmakers. pick 3 in round 1 I would go for Ja'Marr Chase. Devonte Smith or Justin Fields. Justin is being under rated, the guy can sling it with the best of them and has blazing speed as a runner. With the 18 th pick in round one I would select Najee Harris or Travis Etienne at RB. Mac Jones if he is still left or Zaven Collins a do it all LB.
Who you Got??
Your premise is absolutely on point but the players Fields and Jones are not what we need now. We don't need another QB, we need weapons for our QB.
 
Time will tell but we're not drafting a QB at 3 after we drafted one at 5. What Arizona did had never happen before and it's not going to happen again this year.
Yeah right, the Fins better draft a QB somewhere because who was really impressed with Tua last year?
 
Not a fan of Jacoby Brissett either, he might be a decent back up, but you don't want him to start every week.
 
