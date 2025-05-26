The first shot in the next war between the owners and players.

Feverdream
NFL owners reportedly not happy over rising costs amid record-setting revenueThe National Football League made $23 billion in revenue across the 2024 season, representing another record-setting year for the league. However, with the salary cap increasing and the salaries for the highest-paid NFL players following suit, it appears NFL owners aren’t happy with how much they have to spend now.
Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk highlighted made by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell this past week regarding the current Collective Bargaining Agreement and talks for a new CBA. While the current CBA doesn’t expire until 2030, it appears NFL owners have expressed frustration to Goodell regarding how much money they now have to spend on their teams.
Under the current CBA, NFL players receive 48 percent of the league’s revenue. That would be just over $11 billion from last year’s revenue, with that money distributed across players across 53-man rosters for all 32 NFL teams.
Goodell also stated that owners want to revisit the salary cap system itself, examining how it’s working and whether or not there are ways to slow down the rising salaries for players. The commissioner’s comments certainly suggest his bosses, the team owners, aren’t pleased with the share of revenue players receive.