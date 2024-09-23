The Fish rot started at the head

I have been a Dolfan from birth. One of the prize possessions in my man cave is my toddler-size 39 shirt from the undefeated season. My grandparents had season tickets in the Orange Bowl starting in 1967 and the family kept them until 2010.



The Miami Dolphins became a dog vomit organization the day Stephen Ross bought the team. The Miami Dolphins will not win a playoff game until his estate sells.



Don't get started with all the money he has spent on the stadium (after he burned his bridges with the legislature to get public subsidy). That's all about revenue streams for his business and cushy spots to get celebrities and his New York developer buddies to lend him their shine.



Every decision he has made around the team has been wrong. He has never learned enough about football to be able to identify competent football people to advise him. The variety of dysfunction has shifted but it remains this ownership's defining trait.



All the criticism directed at Grier and McDerp is deserved, but they are symptoms of the core problem that will not be solved anytime soon: Stephen Ross.



Thank God I live in Lions country (words I thought I'd never say) because I can at least feel good about wanting Dan Campbell to win on Sundays.