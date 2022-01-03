The Five Stages of Grief and Further Depressing Historical Lousiness

Preface with I'm 35 and can at least remember the tail end of Marino's career. He is why I became a football fan, a fins fan, and a loyal one.



I believe my current stage of grief is depression, and hopefully soon I'll make it to acceptance, lol.



Well combing this site and being frustrated as a fan last night, I came across further depressing historical information. Since 2000 (basically the post-Marino era), we are tied for 30th place in playoff wins (with ONE) in the last twenty+ years. Yes, that's right, tied with Cleveland and WFT and even getting beaten out by the Jags with 3!



We are basically bottom of the barrel in appearances with 5 total playoff games played since 2000; two of which were played in 2000 when our last playoff with occurred. Thankfully I remember it at the age of 14 with Lamar Smith running in an OT TD against the colts, only to get beat down against Oakland the following week. If you would've told that 14 year old boy that that was the last playoff win he'd see well into his 30's with kids, he'd laugh and never believe it and maybe cry a little.



Wife being an Eagles fan, she keeps saying it'll get better...easy for her to say, in the same time frame the Eagles have seen 26 playoff games and have seen 14 of them be wins! the EAGLES!! I always thought we were better than that, but not even close! My adult football fandom has been mired and defined by subpar teams and mediocrity. And to be honest, I always thought, yea this will turn around and we'll sustain some success, but the last 20 years has shown, there is no guarantee of a turnaround or of sustainable success, which is why depression has set in. Truly thought it was a given that one day I'd see success and a Super Bowl, but it is truly not a foregone conclusion in any capacity.



Maybe I'll find acceptance of this fact one day, and finish my cycle of grief.