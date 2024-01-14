 The Forgotten Players | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Forgotten Players

SF Dolphin Fan

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
22,910
Reaction score
29,068
Down the stretch, with all the injuries and need for players to step up, these players seemed to be forgotten.

Chase Claypool
Chris Brooks
Cam Smith

When Miami took a flyer on Claypool, I thought he could be exactly what the team needed to complement Hill and Waddle. Was this on the player, the coaching staff, or both? With Mostert out, a big back like Brooks seemed like a nice player to have down the stretch. He's a rookie so calling him forgotten is probably harsh. The team did have Jeff Wilson too. Cam Smith was also a rookie, but a highly touted second round pick, who rarely saw the field despite all the injuries in the secondary.

Are any of these players in the plans for 2024?
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
Down the stretch, with all the injuries and need for players to step up, these players seemed to be forgotten.

Chase Claypool
Chris Brooks
Cam Smith

When Miami took a flyer on Claypool, I thought he could be exactly what the team needed to complement Hill and Waddle. Was this on the player, the coaching staff, or both? With Mostert out, a big back like Brooks seemed like a nice player to have down the stretch. He's a rookie so calling him forgotten is probably harsh. The team did have Jeff Wilson too. Cam Smith was also a rookie, but a highly touted second round pick, who rarely saw the field despite all the injuries in the secondary.

Are any of these players in the plans for 2024?
Click to expand...
Clsypool can’t run routes. He will never fit this offense. We need route runners He hurt us.
 
If Brooks played in San Francisco, i believe, he'd have gotten some serious run. He's a guy, who could help, but McDaniel looked elsewhere. He's a really good fit and showed it, in his limited playing time.

Forget Claypool. The guy isn't it.

As for Smith, I think it was more Fangio than Smith. I don't believe Smith is a Fangio guy. He seemed to dislike the player, in his tone when asked about him.

Here's a question. How did Cam Smith go from all world training camp and pre-season star to no in season run. He made a mistake in one pre-season game and never saw the field again.
 
Last edited:
Whomever in the scouting dept. said to draft Tindall and Smith as high as they were drafted needs to be given the belt 😂

Because you don't draft special teams guys that high...that's blowing up opportunities to find/get players.

Oh that's not what they wanted? Well then they missed badly if both can't see the field or be trusted by the coaches to see the field in any meaningful capacity.

Unless something changes and they come on next season but history is against that.
 
Brooks should've gotten more looks. Runs hard and mean. The RB room next year should be Mostert, Achane, Wilson & Brooks. Cheap, effective & has downhill bruisers.

Just gotta hope the light comes on with Smith but let's not pretend the lacks of looks when needed isn't a bad sign. He's safe based on draft status alone.

I didn't see enough of Claypool to say either way. QB seemed like he was more interested in getting the ball to the guy covering him.
 
dolfan91 said:
If Brooks played in San Francisco, i believe, he'd have gotten some serious run. He's a guy, who could help, but McDaniel looked elsewhere. He's a really good fit and showed it, in his limited playing time.

Forget Claypool. The guy isn't it.

As for Smith, I think it was more Fangio than Smith. I don't believe Smith is a Fangio guy. He seemed to dislike the player, in his tone when asked about him.
Click to expand...
Which begs the question. Who replaces X. Howard if he's a cap casualty?
 
TheMageGandalf said:
Whomever in the scouting dept. said to draft Tindall and Smith as high as they were drafted needs to be given the belt 😂

Because you don't draft special teams guys that high...that's blowing up opportunities to find/get players.

Oh that's not what they wanted? Well then they missed badly if both can't see the field or be trusted by the coaches to see the field in any meaningful capacity.

Unless something changes and they come on next season but history is against that.
Click to expand...
I cringe every time I see no 41 run out for specials because I no matter how many times I see it, I have to remind myself “oh yeah, that’s Tindall”
 
fastball83 said:
I can t understand how many premium picks like EZ,Tindall,Cam Smith don t play ?

If they are bad.......it s on Grier if it s a coaching staff choice it s that Grier isnt in the same line that our oaching

But this needs to stop immediatly
Click to expand...
Perhaps we can package them up and trade them together for a 5th rounder ?
 
dolfan91 said:
If Brooks played in San Francisco, i believe, he'd have gotten some serious run. He's a guy, who could help, but McDaniel looked elsewhere. He's a really good fit and showed it, in his limited playing time.

Forget Claypool. The guy isn't it.

As for Smith, I think it was more Fangio than Smith. I don't believe Smith is a Fangio guy. He seemed to dislike the player, in his tone when asked about him.

Here's a question. How did Cam Smith go from all world training camp and pre-season star to no in season run. He made a mistake in one pre-season game and never saw the field again.
Click to expand...
Agree and that s what i mean the coaching staff coud be on a different line that our GM
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom