The Forgotten Players

Down the stretch, with all the injuries and need for players to step up, these players seemed to be forgotten.
Chase Claypool
Chris Brooks
Cam Smith
When Miami took a flyer on Claypool, I thought he could be exactly what the team needed to complement Hill and Waddle. Was this on the player, the coaching staff, or both? With Mostert out, a big back like Brooks seemed like a nice player to have down the stretch. He's a rookie so calling him forgotten is probably harsh. The team did have Jeff Wilson too. Cam Smith was also a rookie, but a highly touted second round pick, who rarely saw the field despite all the injuries in the secondary.
Are any of these players in the plans for 2024?
