The gap from #3 to #4 is huge

Stills&Landry
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- Feb 12, 2010
- Messages
- 1,220
- Reaction score
- 271
So there are 3 elite premium blue chip talents at the top.
Burrow, Young and Thomas.
If we end up at #3 we're guaranteed one of these 3.
At #4 we're left with injured Tua, Herbert, Okudah, Derrick Brown, Austin Jackson, Cee Dee & Jeudy, Epenesa, Wirfs... in a second tier.
If we end up picking #3 or #2 we can start celebrating.
Burrow, Young and Thomas.
If we end up at #3 we're guaranteed one of these 3.
At #4 we're left with injured Tua, Herbert, Okudah, Derrick Brown, Austin Jackson, Cee Dee & Jeudy, Epenesa, Wirfs... in a second tier.
If we end up picking #3 or #2 we can start celebrating.