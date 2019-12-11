The gap from #3 to #4 is huge

Saw in another post that Miami actually has a better shot at getting number 1 with a win this weekend.....the logic is..... beat the Giants and lose to the Bengals. That likely puts the Giants at #1 (because the NFC East is a joke) and a far more likely trade partner due to not bailing on Jones after one season and needing assets because they are horrible. Would cost the Fins some but hey would allow us to take whoever we want. And all the cry babies on this board will rejoice but quickly go back to bashing everything the FO does because they would have to give up some ammo to do it. So the world would keep spinning as the haters would still hate.