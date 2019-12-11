The gap from #3 to #4 is huge

Stills&Landry

Finheaven VIP
So there are 3 elite premium blue chip talents at the top.

Burrow, Young and Thomas.

If we end up at #3 we're guaranteed one of these 3.

At #4 we're left with injured Tua, Herbert, Okudah, Derrick Brown, Austin Jackson, Cee Dee & Jeudy, Epenesa, Wirfs... in a second tier.

If we end up picking #3 or #2 we can start celebrating.
 
Feverdream

Active Roster
Stills&Landry said:
So there are 3 elite premium blue chip talents at the top.

Burrow, Young and Thomas.

If we end up at #3 we're guaranteed one of these 3.

At #4 we're left with injured Tua, Herbert, Okudah, Derrick Brown, Austin Jackson, Cee Dee & Jeudy, Epenesa, Wirfs... in a second tier.

If we end up picking #3 or #2 we can start celebrating.
I've posted the same thing. The first 3 picks are slam dunk... then it gets random. I'd say Jeudy and Okudah are next, but we shouldn't draft either.
 
Awsi Dooger

Super Duper Club
I'm not a draft bettor but I guarantee you can get far above even money that those guys will be the first three picked, in any order.

Four+ months is the epitome of a future bet. So many variables to intervene.
 
Starter
Stills&Landry said:
So there are 3 elite premium blue chip talents at the top.

Burrow, Young and Thomas.

If we end up at #3 we're guaranteed one of these 3.

At #4 we're left with injured Tua, Herbert, Okudah, Derrick Brown, Austin Jackson, Cee Dee & Jeudy, Epenesa, Wirfs... in a second tier.

If we end up picking #3 or #2 we can start celebrating.
That’s BS...to say Thomas is more elite than D Brown or J Okudah.
 
Starter
Feverdream said:
I've posted the same thing. The first 3 picks are slam dunk... then it gets random. I'd say Jeudy and Okudah are next, but we shouldn't draft either.
I think Juedy is the best route running wr. He knows how to read defense and just flows. That said Lamb is my favorite wr in this draft.
 
Active Roster
I don't think that's a very accurate assessment, not to mention that it will change massively in the next four months. Jeff Okudah is considered just as elite at his position as Andrew Thomas is at his, and while things seemed to have cooled a little for him Jerry Jeudy has until recently been seen as an elite prospect at WR.
 
Finheaven VIP
Stills&Landry said:
So there are 3 elite premium blue chip talents at the top.

Burrow, Young and Thomas.

If we end up at #3 we're guaranteed one of these 3.

At #4 we're left with injured Tua, Herbert, Okudah, Derrick Brown, Austin Jackson, Cee Dee & Jeudy, Epenesa, Wirfs... in a second tier.

If we end up picking #3 or #2 we can start celebrating.
I'm not worried about it.
 
Starter
I think that regardless of us being 2, 3 or 4 we will be taking Tua. I’m not one of these Tua love fans but I’m ok with the pick. How many of our first round picks have actually worked out anyways. At least we have 3 first.
 
Active Roster
Saw in another post that Miami actually has a better shot at getting number 1 with a win this weekend.....the logic is..... beat the Giants and lose to the Bengals. That likely puts the Giants at #1 (because the NFC East is a joke) and a far more likely trade partner due to not bailing on Jones after one season and needing assets because they are horrible. Would cost the Fins some but hey would allow us to take whoever we want. And all the cry babies on this board will rejoice but quickly go back to bashing everything the FO does because they would have to give up some ammo to do it. So the world would keep spinning as the haters would still hate.
 
Seasoned Veteran
Watching Thomas against LSU made me change my mind on him. I'd like him, but not 2-4 range.
He had a rough game; really whiffed a couple of times. Every one can have a bad game, but it's a good measuring stick to play a defense like LSU, and if you don't hold up well, how's it going to go on Sundays?
 
IDFinFan

Bopkin02 said:
Watching Thomas against LSU made me change my mind on him. I'd like him, but not 2-4 range.
He had a rough game; really whiffed a couple of times. Every one can have a bad game, but it's a good measuring stick to play a defense like LSU, and if you don't hold up well, how's it going to go on Sundays?
I think a lot of us who were watching that game noticed Thomas struggling at times against LSUs speed rushers. It seemed like though he would get beat on 1 play and then show elite LT feet on the next play. Kid has incredible upside and I wouldnt be sad if we drafted him.
 
