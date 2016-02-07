The Goat's First Mock Draft - first four rounds.

Because I'm bored. Feel free to abuse my stupidity within reason.



1) Myles Jack - OLB, UCLA. Can he play Mike? Who cares? Drop him at Will. Let him play his position, and address Mike later. Crazy athlete with good instincts and fluid hips.



2) Cody Whitehair - G, Kansas State. Yes, the line with a high draft pick again. No, I don't care how much we've done this before. You cannot afford to ignore the line just because it hasn't worked in the past. This solves the Dallas Thomas problem. Can also play LT if, you know, Albert gets hurt again (what are the odds?)



3) James Bradberry - CB, Samford. Big, strong, smart. Impressed at Senior Bowl. I can see a few alternatives at this position being available here, as this draft seems very deep at CB.



4) Blake Martinez - ILB, Stanford. I like this kid. A lot. Can't figure out why he isn't getting more love in mocks.