The Goat's First Mock Draft - first four rounds.

The Goat

The Goat

Because I'm bored. Feel free to abuse my stupidity within reason.

1) Myles Jack - OLB, UCLA. Can he play Mike? Who cares? Drop him at Will. Let him play his position, and address Mike later. Crazy athlete with good instincts and fluid hips.

2) Cody Whitehair - G, Kansas State. Yes, the line with a high draft pick again. No, I don't care how much we've done this before. You cannot afford to ignore the line just because it hasn't worked in the past. This solves the Dallas Thomas problem. Can also play LT if, you know, Albert gets hurt again (what are the odds?)

3) James Bradberry - CB, Samford. Big, strong, smart. Impressed at Senior Bowl. I can see a few alternatives at this position being available here, as this draft seems very deep at CB.

4) Blake Martinez - ILB, Stanford. I like this kid. A lot. Can't figure out why he isn't getting more love in mocks.
 
biggrouper

biggrouper

Honestly I would be happy with this Draft but if you ask me we can find the necessary parts for the OL in FA and at the bottom half of the draft I would be scratching my head. I would go CB or even another LB with the second pick and target OL in the 5th and 6th rounds...
 
PHINSfan

PHINSfan

I like that draft.... A Lot! but I don't think Whitehair will be there when we pick in the 2nd Rnd.
 
utahphinsfan

utahphinsfan

I love Martinez & think he is a better player than Buckner (Ore) who won P12 DPOY. Another Stanford player I like is ****tu (DE); he'd be a good day 3 acquisition.
 
fininpsl

fininpsl

In a deep ILB draft waiting on an ILB isn't a bad idea as long as you aren't left holding the bag. I don't know much about the kid from Samford, and like Artie Burns in the third myself, but we do need size at corner, and while Artie isn't small it looks like this other kid is taller and has more bulk. How does he run? How fluid is he?
 
tay0365

tay0365

That is actually a very good 1st 4, at 1st I thought why go guard so early (I hope FA is where we get the Guard(s) we absolutely need), but after looking the 3rd and 4th round pick along with Jack...I would not come close to complaining.
 
The Goat

The Goat

I don't know enough about him to comment intelligently on his fluidity; just what I read about him at Senior Bowl, reading reports, and watching what I could find on him. Point being, it's a deep CB draft, and he seems to have the measurables, character, and intelligence from what I can find.
 
fininpsl

fininpsl

It would be a good year to double down on CB. One early, one later.
 
datruth55

datruth55

The more I look at Cody Whitehair the more I think he doesn't make it to the 2nd round.

Martinez is a little on the slow side. He probably best fits in a 3-4 where he doesn't have as much ground to cover.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Really nice draft. I think Miles Jack will go before Miami's pick, but it's possible.
 
