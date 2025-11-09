 The Good, the Bad and the Ugly. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.

The Good
--It is always great to beat the Bills as it so rarely happens
--Commitment and execution in the run game were excellent
--Tackling today was as good as it has been in awhile
--there appeared to be a semblance of a pass rush today
--Not trading Waddle or Achane paid off and hopefully was the right call now and into future seasons.

The Bad
--Draft position dropped. Wins by Jets and Saints and Texans helps to mitigate that
--Tua continues to punt the ball into double coverage, we were lucky today that Josh Allen was at least as careless as Tua today if not more so. I do not want to see another season of him as the starter but it might be the reality of that situation.
--When will the rookies make any kind of contribution? Ken grant starts but not much impact, Jonah was not awful today and Marshall came back today but there's been precious little from this class for 10 games. The best player in your draft shouldn't be a backup RB drafted in the 6th round.

The Ugly
Wtf with the timeouts burned in the first 10 minutes of the game? Our HC acts like he works from a different rule book than every other HC. The first timeout reminded me of the scene from a Few Good Men when Demi Moore ignores the judge's ruling and thinks she can get him to change his mind by "strenuously objecting" to his ruling.

Didn't work then and didn't work for McD
 
I don’t think the pass rush did anything worthwhile, it was the makeshift secondary easily covering really bad Bills receivers (outside of Bonner, who shouldn’t be on an NFL roster). Tua looked like a bum mostly but at least threw the interceptions far enough that they were like punts. Bills fans melting down like Allen’s career will go the way of Marino is fun.
 
It was a great performance in that it was a spanking.

To your point, the McDaniel game / clock / time out management is still a weakness.

Tua leads the league in INTs. Some of it is, I think, that his arm is weaker than it was and he floats too many balls. That said, he was lucky they were essentially 3rd down punts today.
 
What really stood out today was that the Miami Dolphins were the more physical team. Against a very good Buffalo team to boot.

Really nice day for the offensive line, with 197 yards rushing. Credit, obviously, to Achane and his ability to make defenders miss. But this is a line with a rookie in Savaiinaea and two backups playing for Jackson and Daniels.

There's a glimmer of hope that a new GM will attack this offensive line and the Dolphins running game could become a strength. It doesn't feel that far off. McDaniel has always had a nice scheme in the run game, but not necessarily the horses.

Jordan Phillips, Chubb and Brooks stood out on defense, but the secondary also covered well.

As long as McDaniel is coach, I think we'll see odd stuff, both good and bad. The timeouts were weird.

Tua's "punts" didn't really hurt Miami, but it shows bad decision making and that the Dolphins need a 50/50 winner. Other quarterbacks might get away with that.

One last note, Miami's pass rush was decent considering Phillips was traded and Robinson didn't play.
 
Tua leads the league in INTs, but at least 5 of them have been bad luck more than a poor decision. The second INT today would have been a 50/50 at the bare minimum if Waddle did not slip and fall. Tua dropped the ball in where Waddle could have made a play on it before the safety came over and he would have had better positioning on the ball than their DB. Sometimes things just don’t work out. That is exactly the type of aggressive throw I want to see on 3rd and long.
 
I loved the first timeout. Season is already over, make the refs sit in their BS longer.
 
I also second the remark about not wanting to see Tua as the starter next year. Dude doesn’t ever look upset he made a boneheaded play or threw an interception. No competitive spirit.
 
ThePeopleShow13 said:
Tua leads the league in INTs, but at least 5 of them have been bad luck more than a poor decision. The second INT today would have been a 50/50 at the bare minimum if Waddle did not slip and fall. Tua dropped the ball in where Waddle could have made a play on it before the safety came over and he would have had better positioning on the ball than their DB. Sometimes things just don’t work out. That is exactly the type of aggressive throw I want to see on 3rd and long.
Right. But Miami needs to get a bigger, physical receiver or tight end for plays like that. I also saw that Waddle slipped, otherwise it could have been considered a great play by Tua.

Still, Tua's decision making this year hasn't been great.
 
LargoFin said:
Timeouts were okay today. I am especially not going to complain about first half time outs. And especially not so when we had 2 score lead. I'ts inconsequential.
It's not inconsequential when your coach can not figure out when and how to use time outs.

It's irrelevant to geniuses like danmarino7768 but most fans/owners/players probably want a coach who knows you can't take a time out to bitch about a call that is not reviewable.
 
Finswatch said:
It's not inconsequential when your coach can not figure out when and how to use time outs.

It's irrelevant to geniuses like danmarino7768 but most fans/owners/players probably want a coach who knows you can't take a time out to bitch about a call that is not reviewable.
Tell that to BB and Kyle Shannahan. I’m sure there have been other HC’s that did it, too.

It’s really pathetic how people need to just make stuff up in order to make a complaint.
 
Good:
Waddle manning up.
BRENTS at CB
Commit to the run

BAD:
The TOs
Brents injury

Ugly:
Early TOs
Missed extra point
Clock management
 
C l u t c H 385 said:
Also on the first timeout after the refs shenanigans...did anyone else notice McDaniels went back to that exact same motion on 2 consecutive plays later in the game. An obvious FU to the refs trying to hand the game to Buffalo again.
He will be fined for showing up the SHIELD. The call was worse than the one against Ollie.
 
