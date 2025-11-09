The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.

The Good

--It is always great to beat the Bills as it so rarely happens

--Commitment and execution in the run game were excellent

--Tackling today was as good as it has been in awhile

--there appeared to be a semblance of a pass rush today

--Not trading Waddle or Achane paid off and hopefully was the right call now and into future seasons.



The Bad

--Draft position dropped. Wins by Jets and Saints and Texans helps to mitigate that

--Tua continues to punt the ball into double coverage, we were lucky today that Josh Allen was at least as careless as Tua today if not more so. I do not want to see another season of him as the starter but it might be the reality of that situation.

--When will the rookies make any kind of contribution? Ken grant starts but not much impact, Jonah was not awful today and Marshall came back today but there's been precious little from this class for 10 games. The best player in your draft shouldn't be a backup RB drafted in the 6th round.



The Ugly

Wtf with the timeouts burned in the first 10 minutes of the game? Our HC acts like he works from a different rule book than every other HC. The first timeout reminded me of the scene from a Few Good Men when Demi Moore ignores the judge's ruling and thinks she can get him to change his mind by "strenuously objecting" to his ruling.



Didn't work then and didn't work for McD