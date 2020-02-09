The Great Quarterback Debate

It's rumor season in the NFL. Some have merit, some don't. But, one thing looks for certain the Miami Dolphins need a quarterback of the future, unless you think Josh Rosen is the answer. A little closer look at possibilities.



Free Agents (partial list)

Prescott

Brady

Brees

Bridgewater

Tannehill



Rumor is that Dallas is seriously considering trading Prescott and signing Brady. Apparently, Prescott has already turned down $33 million per year. He's interesting. Would the Dolphins anti-up and what would it take? Personally, I think the Cowboys end up signing Prescott. I still think Brady ends up in New England, but the LA Chargers rumors keep persisting there. Although you have to admire the fact that he wins, I don't think Bridgewater moves the needle enough. Brees isn't leaving New Orleans.



Trades

Newton

Trubisky

Dalton

Carr



Not much out there in the way of trades. Newton, minus the personality, might be worth pursuing depending on the cost. Carr to New England rumors are interesting. I think with his dink and dunk approach he could be a perfect fit there. Not a fan of Trubisky or Dalton.



Draft

Burrow

Tua

Herbert

Love

Fromm

Others



The draft is where it's at. Lots of rumors lately about Burrow perhaps not wanting to play in Cincinnati and Stephen Ross being interested. Tua to Miami has been rumored for more than a year. Herbert's stock appears to be rising after the Senior Bowl. Love is drawing some comparisons to Patrick Mahomes. Fromm is somewhat the forgotten man.



Most likely, the Dolphins would have to trade up for Tua. If they stand pat, there's also the possibility that teams jump them for Herbert. The Raiders, Chargers and Panthers are a few teams that could be looking to trade up for a quarterback.