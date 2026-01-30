 The Grier Debate Is Over - Hopefully We Have The Right Guy To Fix It! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Grier Debate Is Over - Hopefully We Have The Right Guy To Fix It!

phinsforlife

phinsforlife

Let's Go Canes!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 4, 2022
Messages
8,584
Reaction score
15,344
Age
49
Location
san diego
The new guys have an enormous amount of work to do. On top of the data in the following tweet, there is a salary cap mess to clean up as well. The good news, look who is on the top of the list. There seems to be decent, although not perfect correlation between the data in this list, and team success. The other vector is time, which is not included, but I suspect better drafting also leads to more durable performance. Regardless, where the Dolphins are on this list is unacceptable. This is part of why we have a roster full of bandaids and a poor cap situation. This problem needs to be cleaned up for us to be good on a sustained basis:

 
Last edited:
MrChadRico said:
Add up all the starts the bums Eichenburg, Jackson, Chop, Phillips, Grant and Jonah made and it makes it crystal clear that Grier was the worst GM in NFL history.
Click to expand...
That is a great point. They are getting starts out of guys that are total bums and big misses relative to their draft position. And also need to include the draft capital given up for Eichensuck and Jonah.

Further to Grier, the amount of bad contracts he has handed out, the guy has left us buried for years. Sooooo bad!
 
MrChadRico said:
Add up all the starts the bums Eichenburg, Jackson, Chop, Phillips, Grant and Jonah made and it makes it crystal clear that Grier was the worst GM in NFL history.
Click to expand...

That doesn't bother me too much. A lot of teams draft players high who take a while to develop. The culpability lies in, with all those draft picks, not one made a real impact. TT's the closest he got and most here see it as a poor ROI.
 
It will take two ot three really good drafts to start turning this thing around.

The good news? Over the last 20 years only New England has more wins than Green Bay. The Packers way has been successful.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom