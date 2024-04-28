The Guard Position

SF Dolphin Fan
Now that the draft is over, my biggest concern is at guard. The projected starters are Wynn and Eichenberg. That's not a comfortable feeling.
I'm not disappointed in the draft, as Grier was looking for the future while balancing the need for edge rushers, but would have like to add a quality guard.
Others on the roster include Cotton, Driscoll (added as a free agent), Hayes (a later rounder last year), Hines, and Robert Jones. There were a few added as UDFA as well.
Do we think Grier signs another offensive linemen, or hopes some young players step up?
