The Guard Position

SF Dolphin Fan

SF Dolphin Fan

Now that the draft is over, my biggest concern is at guard. The projected starters are Wynn and Eichenberg. That's not a comfortable feeling.

I'm not disappointed in the draft, as Grier was looking for the future while balancing the need for edge rushers, but would have like to add a quality guard.

Others on the roster include Cotton, Driscoll (added as a free agent), Hayes (a later rounder last year), Hines, and Robert Jones. There were a few added as UDFA as well.

Do we think Grier signs another offensive linemen, or hopes some young players step up?
 
I think it's 50/50.

This comes down to cost and fit, with fit being the most important. Our entire running game concept is zone, and zone REQUIRES better feet than most Guards possess.

This scheme works best with ex-college Tackles in the Guard spots, lifetime Guards GENERALLY don't have enough lateral mobility to get to the second level. Hell... that is WHY they are guards- cement feet.

Hines was thought to be power gap, Cotton is power-gap, Jones, I fear... is also a power-gap blocker, and this IS WHY our running game stalled out last year. Slow feet inside.

Driscoll, Wynn, and Eichenberg match what we are doing.... if we can spin the three into two starters and a backup for both, I think we'll be fine...

But it doesn't hurt to look.
 
I think we’ll sign a vet. If we don’t, it’s because we like Robert Jones. I don’t understand the appeal with him.
 
The appeal is he played great at RG and vs about all the good teams as well. Only game he struggled was Tenn but that’s because the entire line was backups and Jackson. You can’t put a raw player next to a bad C like Eich who can’t even handle his own let alone help Jones.

Jones is the starter at RG and I expect him to be very good with more reps and another year under Barry.
 

I thought Wynn did well at LG. Not concerned in the slightest about LG.

Need a starting caliber back up if he gets hurt, of course.

Eich probably starts at RG.

Need a starting caliber RG in case he gets injured, or falters.

I'd prefer it not be one guy backing up both spots.

Last year we were bailing water with some third stringers starting.
 
He's cheap.

Vet minimum guy... it has never hurt to bring him back... this year, he'll face competition.

We might even move him for a 7th.
 
With Driscoll and Matthew Jones I am not concerned. I am more concerned about center, but maybe Wynn can move there. Right now my best scenario is Armstead, Driscoll, Wynn, rookie Matthew Jones, AJ for the starting lineup.
 
The offense didn't do well against winning teams and the includes games against the Bills, Eagles, and Chiefs before injuries really took a toll on the team. So you can't use injuries as an excuse for everything.
 
