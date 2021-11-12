The Hunt Play

Now that we can laugh it off.....this is kind of an issue that has been suspected on here for a long time. Our OL does not appear overly bright. How can you not know that you can't catch the ball right there as a unreported OL? Then dude could have been seriously hurt the way he landed on his head and neck the way he went after the end zone on a play that was going to be called back. I ain't gonna lie, I was laughing my *** off.....but this does raise some serious questions about coaching/player IQ (as it relates to football), and if that limits what can be taught/learned.



Maybe I am overthinking it, but that play could have seriously bit us in the ***.....luckily it didn't.