The Hunt Play

67Stang

67Stang

Club Member
Joined
Aug 28, 2004
Messages
8,768
Reaction score
2,203
Location
Tucson, AZ
Now that we can laugh it off.....this is kind of an issue that has been suspected on here for a long time. Our OL does not appear overly bright. How can you not know that you can't catch the ball right there as a unreported OL? Then dude could have been seriously hurt the way he landed on his head and neck the way he went after the end zone on a play that was going to be called back. I ain't gonna lie, I was laughing my *** off.....but this does raise some serious questions about coaching/player IQ (as it relates to football), and if that limits what can be taught/learned.

Maybe I am overthinking it, but that play could have seriously bit us in the ***.....luckily it didn't.
 
mrbunglez

mrbunglez

Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn.
Club Member
Joined
Jan 17, 2008
Messages
11,471
Reaction score
12,159
Location
West Palm Beach
67Stang said:
Was worried about his safety, but it did give them another 3rd down try.
 
BahamaFinFan78

BahamaFinFan78

Starter
Joined
Jul 18, 2010
Messages
4,649
Reaction score
2,512
I was asking these questions on another post. Did he forget that he can't catch it? Did he think it was going to be intercepted? Did he think it had been tipped? Was it just a brain fart?
 
Miami 13

Miami 13

Pro Bowler
Joined
Aug 30, 2004
Messages
9,114
Reaction score
5,253
Age
32
Location
Maine
I’ve never seen an OL just go after and catch a pass on a screen before. Even tipped passes they usually bat it down but sometimes they will catch and run. It was bizarre and if Harbaugh was a man of the people he would of declined the penalty and let the TD stand.
 
Travis34

Travis34

chea
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 6, 2008
Messages
18,894
Reaction score
11,265
Location
NE, Indiana
It was a fun play like you said, but it does make you wonder

I mean Gaskin was right there too, Hunt just stole the ball away, like dude, why aren’t you just looking to block someone for the screen??
 
Travis34 said:
It was a fun play like you said, but it does make you wonder

I mean Gaskin was right there too, Hunt just stole the ball away, like dude, why aren’t you just looking to block someone for the screen??
Ya, it was set up pretty nice.....if Gaskin gets that pass and Hunt lead blocks, that is a TD.
 
