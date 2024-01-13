 The Hypocrisy of the NFL | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Hypocrisy of the NFL

SF Dolphin Fan

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
22,880
Reaction score
29,002
For a league that talks about the priority of players health and safety, why is the KC versus Miami game not being rescheduled?

Don't get me wrong, I think you've got to beat a team in any weather. Part of the fun of football is that teams play in any weather etc. No rainouts, snow out, etc.

But, the NFL just re-scheduled the Buffalo game due to bad weather. Why not the KC/Miami game, which is reportedly a minus 10 wind chill? Is that safe for the players and fans?

Once again, it's such a strange decision on the part of the NFL. Either establish parameters where games won't be played under such and such conditions (under 10 degrees as an example), or make everything "playable." I'm not sure I'm understanding the difference here.

Again, it's just about being consistent, which is a huge problem for the NFL in a lot of areas.
 
There's a difference between playing in cold weather and playing in a blizzard. In a blizzard you have strong blowing winds and visability is greatly impacted. You can't play if you can't see more than a few feet in front of you. I don't know what the weather will end up being in Buffalo tomorrow, but if it was just that it was going to be cold I think they would have still played the game.
 
Last edited:
NBC paid $110m for the Saturday night game. That's when they will get the most pea**** views. I'm sure the contract says if it's not played they can void the deal.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom