The Hypocrisy of the NFL

For a league that talks about the priority of players health and safety, why is the KC versus Miami game not being rescheduled?



Don't get me wrong, I think you've got to beat a team in any weather. Part of the fun of football is that teams play in any weather etc. No rainouts, snow out, etc.



But, the NFL just re-scheduled the Buffalo game due to bad weather. Why not the KC/Miami game, which is reportedly a minus 10 wind chill? Is that safe for the players and fans?



Once again, it's such a strange decision on the part of the NFL. Either establish parameters where games won't be played under such and such conditions (under 10 degrees as an example), or make everything "playable." I'm not sure I'm understanding the difference here.



Again, it's just about being consistent, which is a huge problem for the NFL in a lot of areas.