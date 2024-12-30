The Hypothetical Case for Shedeur Sanders

I will be eviscerated by some, but let's explore. The New England Patriots will pick #1 overall next April and the pick will be for sale given Drake Maye is their franchise quarterback who flashed potential. The Dolphins are in cap hell with an aging roster. Despite that, we have an opportunity to rebuild while progressing into the future. Making a move up to #1 overall is both possible and relatively inexpensive considering the alternative with keeping the band together again in 2025. Using the recent trade with CAR and CHI as a hypothetical:



NE receives: MIA first round picks in 2025, 2026, 2027. Second round pick 2026.

MIA receives: Shedeur Sanders



In corresponding moves, MIA trades both Tua and Tyreek for 2nd round picks each. I believe there are teams like the Raiders and Saints, that miss on drafting quarterbacks, who would take on Tua with his contract if we ate a portion. Ramsey could also fetch a 2nd which would help us shed our 3 most expensive players while getting back solid draft capital, making the move to Shedeur essentially costing 2 first round picks; however gaining back two seconds. All while getting much younger and reducing payroll substantially.



You can argue Shedeur isn't that good and this is crazy, but the alternative is a middling fringe wildcard team. Give me a shot at a superstar QB with the ace up the sleeve that Deion could come here and coach us to something of prominence that hasn't existed in MIA for decades. The pedigree is there and Sanders wants to be great.