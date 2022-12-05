The importance of establishing the run

I’m not saying that I have anywhere near as much knowledge as McD at designing and calling plays, but I think we should have been a bit more stubborn with the run game. This is for a specific reason: one of the reasons why Tua was high on a bunch of those throws over the middle is because the LBs were dropping into those windows, tightening them up. They knew we were likely going to pass, and they trusted their dominant d-line to stop the run without them. We needed to balance out the plays a bit more yesterday to try to get those LBs to cheat up just a tiny a bit, in order to open up those windows over the middle. I know we were super limited with the o-line, and many of these runs would’ve amounted to 2-3 yards, but I think it would’ve been helpful for subsequent pass plays