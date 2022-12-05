 The importance of establishing the run | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The importance of establishing the run

R

Retnuhrace

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Apr 29, 2005
Messages
1,472
Reaction score
773
Location
Palm Beach Gardens
I’m not saying that I have anywhere near as much knowledge as McD at designing and calling plays, but I think we should have been a bit more stubborn with the run game. This is for a specific reason: one of the reasons why Tua was high on a bunch of those throws over the middle is because the LBs were dropping into those windows, tightening them up. They knew we were likely going to pass, and they trusted their dominant d-line to stop the run without them. We needed to balance out the plays a bit more yesterday to try to get those LBs to cheat up just a tiny a bit, in order to open up those windows over the middle. I know we were super limited with the o-line, and many of these runs would’ve amounted to 2-3 yards, but I think it would’ve been helpful for subsequent pass plays
 
BSQ

BSQ

Scout Team
Club Member
Joined
Jan 17, 2008
Messages
4,779
Reaction score
4,362
Location
Dania Beach, FL.
I agree totally. You can't pass on every play. We pass from the shotgun on 3rd and 1????????????????????????????????? Why do we do that? How many times did we have to punt because we were passing WAY too much. If our run game can't get us a damn yard when we need it they should go track down Lusaka Polite!! The man never failed us.
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
13,220
Reaction score
29,559
Age
69
Location
Miami
With cold weather games in Buffalo and New England coming up, the Dolphins have to establish a running game. While the passing game is exciting when it’s working, good teams have to be able to run the ball effectively. Especially when the defense has shown that it has trouble getting the opposing offense off the field.

‘Perhaps MCDaniel felt that the 49ers which have the best defenses in the league was a team that would be hard to establish the run against. Yet Tua was not effective in the first half and having a solid running game would have certainly benefitted the offense and also the defense of the Dolphins.

Hopefully trying to establish a more effective running game wI’ll be a priority over the remaining 5 games.
 
