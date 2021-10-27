The indisputable truth is…

….in 46 years of following this team, I have never seen it in such disarray. Ever.



Not the 1-15 season with Cameron…



…nor the Saban embarrassment…



….Jordan…



…nor Incognito and Martin….



….the OL coach and his stripper…



…an enebriated QB at SB 17…





Something stinks in Miami. I don’t know what or why, but something is disastrously wrong. And 1-6 is simply a result of a much, much greater problem.



The DW rumors make me sick to my stomach. Sick because I don’t think we need the notoriety, and sick because I watched Tua play his guts out for us the other day, interceptions be damned. The kid deserves better.



The players are not performing up to expectations. I’m not talking postseason expectations. Just play decent. If you’re in the NFL, you are good at what you do. But they’re not, excluding Tua, Gesicki, Wads, and a few others. Notice how a lot of guys are “hurt”?



This is mismanagement like I’ve never seen. Going after DW while Tua is taking the snaps is no different than going after another coach in mid season while Sparano was running the show. Piss poor then, piss poor now. Sorry management, even if DW had no legal issues.



Coaches are terrible. DW would be no improvement, and if he got us a few more wins, so what? At what cost? Our integrity and 5 years of lousy draft position?



I am now convinced that Ross thinks there is a quick, easy fix. Something that is glaringly obvious but has been missed. The rumors alone have told Tua that the team thinks he isn’t the answer. He isn’t playing for us now. He’s playing for his future team.



I’m worried that the other guys are, too.



I no longer think this is a controllable situation. Not with the current front office. To be honest, if they pick up DW I’m out until he’s gone. Not willing to sacrifice my integrity for (only the possibility of) a few wins. But that’s just me. As I said, he wouldn’t (couldn’t) fix the main problem.



This team will not succeed with the current FO.