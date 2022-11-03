The intangible about Tua even I forgot

Tua has won a National Championship. I think he wants a Super Bowl Ring as well, Him and Coach Mcdaniel talk a lot from reports. How much influence is Tua having in making these big trades? Seems like he wants to get another championship! Seems like front office is in all in like never before! I





If u got anything negative to say about Tua , post your pic of a NCAA FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSIP RING, before u post your comment!