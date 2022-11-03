 The intangible about Tua even I forgot | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The intangible about Tua even I forgot

C-HUCKS

C-HUCKS

Tua has won a National Championship. I think he wants a Super Bowl Ring as well, Him and Coach Mcdaniel talk a lot from reports. How much influence is Tua having in making these big trades? Seems like he wants to get another championship! Seems like front office is in all in like never before! I


If u got anything negative to say about Tua , post your pic of a NCAA FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSIP RING, before u post your comment!
 
BahamaFinFan78

BahamaFinFan78

How big is the club of players that have won a NCAA championship in football and a Super Bowl?
 
superphin

superphin

Skylar=QB1

5-pcs-1983-1987-1989-1991-2001-miami-hurricanes.jpg
 
SF Dolphin Fan

I think Grier and McDaniel see what we're seeing as fans. When Tua has been healthy, this offense is as explosive as any in the NFL. And it's still a work in progress.

I think that had everything to do with making moves. The realization that this team has a legitimate chance.
 
Highzenga

Highzenga

SF Dolphin Fan said:
I think Grier and McDaniel see what we're seeing as fans. When Tua has been healthy, this offense is as explosive as any in the NFL. And it's still a work in progress.

I think that had everything to do with making moves. The realization that this team has a legitimate chance.
Yes this offense is still a work in progress.
 
superphin

superphin

Dude of course he wants a SB ring if he didn't we have a huge problem. I hope he would have 0 influence in anything front office-related. No player should have a say in personnel matters that's giving them way too much power. Unless you mean influence as in Grier is influenced to win now because he believes in Tua then my apologies.
 
1972forever

superphin said:
Skylar=QB1

5-pcs-1983-1987-1989-1991-2001-miami-hurricanes.jpg
Skylar would have probably made a decent QB1 with the Canes considering how they have struggled at that position in recent years.

As far as being a QB1 in the NFL, I never see it happening. Maybe he will make a decent backup but time will tell.
 
