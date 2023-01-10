 The Jets defense finished #4 best overall in the NFL…. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Jets defense finished #4 best overall in the NFL….

BlueFin

BlueFin

Let’s keep that in mind when piling on Skylar Thompson.

#4 in points allowed…number #3 in passing yards allowed!

Skylar had no Terron Armstead at left tackle protecting him…lost the right tackle during the game causing a shift in the entire line.

Had a limping Tyreek Hill….

And yet…He still completed 20-31 passes and avoided losing the game for us…..

Not bad for a 7th round rookie……!

Great job Skylar!
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Yeah, someone in here said the Jets D was overrated.
The football acumen in here sometimes…..

Eh, better not say 😂
 
Highzenga

Highzenga

BlueFin said:
Let's keep that in mind when piling on Skylar Thompson.

#4 in points allowed…number #3 in passing yards allowed!

Skylar had no Terron Armstead at left tackle protecting him…lost the right tackle during the game causing a shift in the entire line.

Had a limping Tyreek Hill….

And yet…He still completed 20-31 passes and avoided losing the game for us…..

Not bad for a 7th round rookie……!
The issue with Sklar is that he hesitates and holds on to the ball far too long. This results in broken plays and sacks. Yes, we got the win and that’s great. However, he doesn’t look like an nfl caliber player.
 
fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

He did not do anything to lose the game. I'll give him that

My only complaint is he holds the ball too long

When we were successful the ball was getting out quick allowing our playmakers to make plays
 
BlueFin

BlueFin

Highzenga said:
The issue with Sklar is that he hesitates and holds on to the ball far too long. This results in broken plays and sacks. Yes, we got the win and that’s great. However, he doesn’t look like an nfl caliber player.
Well guess what? Against a top defense he got a win and was only sacked once with the aforementioned deficiencies in the O-line!

I disagree…I don’t know how far he’ll develop?

But…I see a prospect worth developing!
 
Ren

Ren

I agree, he did a great job for the situation. Asking a 3rd string rookie to go into that situation and allow your team to win is worth of applause.

I was at the game, and the one thing that stuck out to me about Thompson is his struggles to read what was in front of him, and his hesitation to trust his eyes. There were multiple times where Hill or Waddle were open down, he saw it, hitched like he has going to hit them, then checked down. My entire section was screaming "throw it!" but he hesitated. On that deep pass to Gesiki, he had Hill down field with his man beaten. It would have been 6 if he had let it fly.

Those are obviously things he can learn and develop, as those were my takeaways of his performance.
 
BlueFin

BlueFin

fishfanmiami said:
He did not do anything to lose the game. I'll give him that

My only complaint is he holds the ball too long

When we were successful the ball was getting out quick allowing our playmakers to make plays
I don’t disagree he has areas he needs to improve on…but I think any other Dolphin QB lacking his mobility would have been in trouble against that Jet defense!
 
Last edited:
Trucanes99

Trucanes99

BlueFin said:
Let’s keep that in mind when piling on Skylar Thompson.

#4 in points allowed…number #3 in passing yards allowed!

Skylar had no Terron Armstead at left tackle protecting him…lost the right tackle during the game causing a shift in the entire line.

Had a limping Tyreek Hill….

And yet…He still completed 20-31 passes and avoided losing the game for us…..

Not bad for a 7th round rookie……!

Great job Skylar!
Yet many here think Skylar was atrocious and still want Teddy Shitwater to play instead. Sad.
 
BlueFin

BlueFin

Ren said:
I agree, he did a great job for the situation. Asking a 3rd string rookie to go into that situation and allow your team to win is worth of applause.

I was at the game, and the one thing that stuck out to me about Thompson is his struggles to read what was in front of him, and his hesitation to trust his eyes. There were multiple times where Hill or Waddle were open down, he saw it, hitched like he has going to hit them, then checked down. My entire section was screaming "throw it!" but he hesitated. On that deep pass to Gesiki, he had Hill down field with his man beaten. It would have been 6 if he had let it fly.

Those are obviously things he can learn and develop, as those were my takeaways of his performance.
The game at some point slows down for every young QB (unless they are busts).

Obviously he is not at the point yet!

It always been that way and I can only think of a few QB’s over my years watching this game that had it from day one!

Dan Marino notably….!
 
Trucanes99

Trucanes99

Highzenga said:
The issue with Sklar is that he hesitates and holds on to the ball far too long. This results in broken plays and sacks. Yes, we got the win and that’s great. However, he doesn’t look like an nfl caliber player.
He probably was timid and held onto the ball because he was told to avoid making any mistakes, something Teddy wouldn't have been able to do. I'm sure if Skylar has to play against the Bills, he will be told to be a little more risky.
 
Fred Bear

Fred Bear

Ren said:
I agree, he did a great job for the situation. Asking a 3rd string rookie to go into that situation and allow your team to win is worth of applause.

I was at the game, and the one thing that stuck out to me about Thompson is his struggles to read what was in front of him, and his hesitation to trust his eyes. There were multiple times where Hill or Waddle were open down, he saw it, hitched like he has going to hit them, then checked down. My entire section was screaming "throw it!" but he hesitated. On that deep pass to Gesiki, he had Hill down field with his man beaten. It would have been 6 if he had let it fly.

Those are obviously things he can learn and develop, as those were my takeaways of his performance.
This will come with experience. Tough situation for the kid.
 
Highzenga

Highzenga

Trucanes99 said:
He probably was timid and held onto the ball because he was told to avoid making any mistakes, something Teddy wouldn't have been able to do. I'm sure if Skylar has to play against the Bills, he will be told to be a little more risky.
He always plays like that though and he does make mistakes. At least Teddy is somewhat competent.
 
Fred Bear

Fred Bear

Teddy sludgewater would have thrown interceptions . 6.5 million worth of them, I'll root vehemently for whoever plays tho.
 
