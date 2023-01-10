The Jets defense finished #4 best overall in the NFL….

BlueFin
Let’s keep that in mind when piling on Skylar Thompson.
#4 in points allowed…number #3 in passing yards allowed!
Skylar had no Terron Armstead at left tackle protecting him…lost the right tackle during the game causing a shift in the entire line.
Had a limping Tyreek Hill….
And yet…He still completed 20-31 passes and avoided losing the game for us…..
Not bad for a 7th round rookie……!
Great job Skylar!
