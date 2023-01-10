The Jets defense finished #4 best overall in the NFL….

I agree, he did a great job for the situation. Asking a 3rd string rookie to go into that situation and allow your team to win is worth of applause.



I was at the game, and the one thing that stuck out to me about Thompson is his struggles to read what was in front of him, and his hesitation to trust his eyes. There were multiple times where Hill or Waddle were open down, he saw it, hitched like he has going to hit them, then checked down. My entire section was screaming "throw it!" but he hesitated. On that deep pass to Gesiki, he had Hill down field with his man beaten. It would have been 6 if he had let it fly.



Those are obviously things he can learn and develop, as those were my takeaways of his performance.