The label QB Rookie mistake??

For me, it is different if the QB is a rookie.



A true rookie might do things like hold the ball too long trying to always make a play and end up with bad sacks, or even getting hurt. He needs to learn to live for another day and leave that play in the rear view mirror.



A vet might get suckered into an interception with disguised coverage.



One of the things that would drive me crazy about Tanny is he would take a bad sack on third and long that took us out of position for a game winning field goal. A guy has been playing football all his life, and he allows the one thing to happen that he has to know he can't let happen. More like a blonde moment that a mistake.