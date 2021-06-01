 The label QB Rookie mistake?? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The label QB Rookie mistake??

Y

Yoodakine56

Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2019
Messages
217
Reaction score
257
Age
45
Location
Hawaii
You often hear the term rookie QB mistake when that specific player is actually a rookie. But then you see alot of vets or 3 yr players make the same ones, sometimes more than they supposed to. We know the great ones make less thats why they become great.

But To what extent is it a rookie mistake? Or is it just a term used loosely??
 
Last edited:
circumstances

circumstances

I'm Coming Out of the Boooooth!
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
12,580
Reaction score
19,050
Yoodakine56 said:
You often hear the term rookie QB mistake when that specific player is actually a rookie. But then you see alot of vets or 3 yr players make the same ones, sometimes more than they supposed to. We know the great ones make less thats why they become great.

But To what extent is it a rookie mistake? Or is it just a term used loosely??
Click to expand...
used all the time.

when a veteran makes a mistake he shouldn't have made because of his experience in the league.
 
NBP81

NBP81

Yippi ka yay mother******!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
12,206
Reaction score
17,120
Location
Montreal
A rookie mistake is made out of lack of knowledge or experience, a common mistake is made out of lack of focus, or many more things that dont involve lack of knowledge or experience. IMO
 
circumstances

circumstances

I'm Coming Out of the Boooooth!
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
12,580
Reaction score
19,050
And it's not just football.

Like if you put your weiner through a wood gloryhole without checking to see if there's duct tape around the inside edge.

THAT'S a rookie mistake.

Not that I'd know anything about that sort of thing.
 
R

Russ57

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 16, 2017
Messages
652
Reaction score
777
For me, it is different if the QB is a rookie.

A true rookie might do things like hold the ball too long trying to always make a play and end up with bad sacks, or even getting hurt. He needs to learn to live for another day and leave that play in the rear view mirror.

A vet might get suckered into an interception with disguised coverage.

One of the things that would drive me crazy about Tanny is he would take a bad sack on third and long that took us out of position for a game winning field goal. A guy has been playing football all his life, and he allows the one thing to happen that he has to know he can't let happen. More like a blonde moment that a mistake.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom