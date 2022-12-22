 The Last Fews Years…. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Last Fews Years….

I’ve been flying down for games I have not been to Shula’s Steakhouse. I would go there on a yearly basis but have been opting for South Beach restaurants the last few years
I never really went there for the food, although it was good it wasn’t great, went more for the ambiance because all the Fin fans would congregate there. Met some Fins there also, Bokamper, Olivier Vernon, Brian Hartline and some others

Anyway, is it still there? Anyone have some good memories there?
 
