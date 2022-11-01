The last great linebacker...

I would argue that in my time as a Dolphin fan (I am 35 years old), we have only had one great linebacker and that was Zach Thomas (Jr. Seau and Joey Porter were here after their primes).



We have also had one other good linebacker in Karlos Dansby, and had a medicore Kiko Alonso who made plays but also got torched.



I argue that no other position group has been as bereft of talent for the last 3 decades, even the offensive line has had probowlers and decent individual playera in that time.



If you look that this team, for decades we have had issues covering TE's (a linebacker duty), we have had issues with tackling (linebacker specialty), we can't stop the run well (linebacker specialty), and for years we have not had and enforcer that can really lay the would (Elandon Roberts is a joke with as much as he whiffs and with his speed he is rarely in place to make that type of tackle.)



It has become evident that we need playmakers at this level. Great linebackers are rare but it seems like we are allergic to them. Am I wrong? I really would.like to have at least one guy on this unit who is special or almost special or who can make a game changing play.



I love Jerome Baker, but he was not worth his extension, and is mediocre at best. He can make a play or two a season, but he disappears, and is a chaser more than a destroyer of worlds.



It's frustrating that Bobby Wagner and Roquan Smith were available but came and went. Hopefully we take a look at some of the Tampa Bay LBs who are incredible if they are willing to part with them.