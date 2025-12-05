Trifecta Nation
Rookie
Sorry, guys! I do this every once in a while. Wasn't going to do it today but Colin Cowherd was talking about what was going on the last time Mike Tomlin won a playoff game. Hell, it was only in 2016 but his point was that it's beyond time for him to leave the steel city. His time there has gone stale. And I got to thinking, this guy would be totally blown away if he ever did a list of things for our wonderful Miami Dolphins the last time we won a playoff game at the end of 2000.......soooooo, the last time the Miami Dolphins won a playoff game,
- 911 hadn't happened yet
- There was no Iphone, it wasn't on a drawing board yet
- Prince, Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson were still walking around
- Tom Brady hadn't started a game in the NFL, he was 1 for 3 for 6 yards that year
- Gasoline was $1.44 a gallon
- Bruce Willis was the highest paid actor in Hollywood, making $70 million a year
- Julia Roberts was too, earning $21 million a year
- Mike McDaniel was 17 years old
- Tua Tagovailoa was 2 years old
- Nick Saban was five years from taking this head coaching job and leaving that potential LSU dynasty in the rear view mirror
- The RPO offense was largely unknown
Feel free to add your own! And don't worry, I just know that one of these days, we're gonna win a playoff game again......I just know it.
