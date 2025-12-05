Sorry, guys! I do this every once in a while. Wasn't going to do it today but Colin Cowherd was talking about what was going on the last time Mike Tomlin won a playoff game. Hell, it was only in 2016 but his point was that it's beyond time for him to leave the steel city. His time there has gone stale. And I got to thinking, this guy would be totally blown away if he ever did a list of things for our wonderful Miami Dolphins the last time we won a playoff game at the end of 2000.......soooooo, the last time the Miami Dolphins won a playoff game,



- 911 hadn't happened yet

- There was no Iphone, it wasn't on a drawing board yet

- Prince, Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson were still walking around

- Tom Brady hadn't started a game in the NFL, he was 1 for 3 for 6 yards that year

- Gasoline was $1.44 a gallon

- Bruce Willis was the highest paid actor in Hollywood, making $70 million a year

- Julia Roberts was too, earning $21 million a year

- Mike McDaniel was 17 years old

- Tua Tagovailoa was 2 years old

- Nick Saban was five years from taking this head coaching job and leaving that potential LSU dynasty in the rear view mirror

- The RPO offense was largely unknown



Feel free to add your own! And don't worry, I just know that one of these days, we're gonna win a playoff game again......I just know it.