The Last Time Was 1984, Right? Or Was It 1972...or 1973?

If Miami can win against Baltimore on Sunday, the Dolphins will be the #1 seed in the AFC and the #1 team in the league.

Were the Miami Dolphins the #1 seed in the AFC and the #1 team in the league entering the playoffs in 1984? It's either that year or the infamous 1972 season of the perfect record, right? (EDIT: Or was it 1973? hahaha! Thx for the assist @Ozfin!)

There have been a few milestones marked by this Dolphins team this year. First time in 15-years...first time in 23-years...first time in 30-years...and now an opportunity for a 40+ year milestone? Someone pinch me! This is how long some of us old-timers have been waiting for this team to turn it around.

That 1PM game on Sunday is for all the AFC marbles and perhaps just a skooge more respect that this team deserves. Exciting stuff, isn't it?
 
1984 Playoffs - Dolphins
DivisionSatDecember 29, 1984WSeattle Seahawks
ConfChampSunJanuary 6, 1985WPittsburgh Steelers
SuperBowlSunJanuary 20, 1985LSan Francisco 49ers

In 1984, Miami had a bye week, which means we were one of two top seeds back then. But were we the #1 seed and considered #1 in the league at the time? San Fran with Coach Walsh and QB Montana might have been considered #1 in the league going into the playoffs.

1984 Playoffs - 49ers
DivisionSatDecember 29, 1984WNew York Giants
ConfChampSunJanuary 6, 1985WChicago Bears
SuperBowlSunJanuary 20, 1985WMiami Dolphins

In 1973, the Dolphins' Conference Playoff Games were all at home. The Vikings had to play for their Conference Championship in Dallas, even though the Cowboys entered the playoffs with a record of 10-4. So perhaps it was indeed 1973 that the Dolphins were the #1 seed in the AFC and #1 team in the league at the end of that regular season.

1973 Playoffs - Dolphins
DivisionSunDecember 23, 1973WCincinnati Bengals
ConfChampSunDecember 30, 1973WOakland Raiders
SuperBowlSunJanuary 13, 1974WMinnesota Vikings

1973 Playoffs - Vikings
DivisionSatDecember 22, 1973WWashington Redskins
ConfChampSunDecember 30, 1973WDallas Cowboys
SuperBowlSunJanuary 13, 1974LMiami Dolphins
 
