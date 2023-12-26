The Last Time Was 1984, Right? Or Was It 1972...or 1973?

McMikey Mike
Active Roster
- Joined
- Sep 14, 2023
- Messages
- 1,694
- Reaction score
- 4,204
- Location
- FLORIDA
If Miami can win against Baltimore on Sunday, the Dolphins will be the #1 seed in the AFC and the #1 team in the league.
Were the Miami Dolphins the #1 seed in the AFC and the #1 team in the league entering the playoffs in 1984? It's either that year or the infamous 1972 season of the perfect record, right? (EDIT: Or was it 1973? hahaha! Thx for the assist @Ozfin!)
There have been a few milestones marked by this Dolphins team this year. First time in 15-years...first time in 23-years...first time in 30-years...and now an opportunity for a 40+ year milestone? Someone pinch me! This is how long some of us old-timers have been waiting for this team to turn it around.
That 1PM game on Sunday is for all the AFC marbles and perhaps just a skooge more respect that this team deserves. Exciting stuff, isn't it?
Were the Miami Dolphins the #1 seed in the AFC and the #1 team in the league entering the playoffs in 1984? It's either that year or the infamous 1972 season of the perfect record, right? (EDIT: Or was it 1973? hahaha! Thx for the assist @Ozfin!)
There have been a few milestones marked by this Dolphins team this year. First time in 15-years...first time in 23-years...first time in 30-years...and now an opportunity for a 40+ year milestone? Someone pinch me! This is how long some of us old-timers have been waiting for this team to turn it around.
That 1PM game on Sunday is for all the AFC marbles and perhaps just a skooge more respect that this team deserves. Exciting stuff, isn't it?
Last edited: