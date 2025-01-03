The Latest Word Salad On Tua's Hip From McDaniel, Tua Vs Armstead, And Tua Can Play....Next Week??????

phinsforlife
This just sounds ridiculous. A muscle issue? That's it? At this point, who cares if he aggravates it, he has the whole offseason to heal. They roll Armstead out there all the time, only for him to re-aggravate his injury, but at least they try with him. Sounds like the doctors are NOT saying Tua needs to sit out. This comment is quite curious. McDaniel had a chance to say Tua was NOT medically cleared, but McDaniel specifically and clearly did not say that, so it sounds like the team and Tua are making the choice for him not to play.
In contrast, interestingly, McDaniel did clearly make the point that Armstead was doing his best to try and play. Is McDaniel indirectly calling Tua out? Freudian slip? Compare and contrast the two statements.
PS late edit, now Tua is saying he will "definitely" play next week if they make the playoffs. If he can "definitely" play next week, he can play this week too. This sounds so fraudulent, like fake bravado.
Anyway McDaniel's comments on Tua and Armstead:
McDaniel also offered more clarity on Tagovailoa’s hip injury, disclosing that it’s a “muscle issue” and not a bruise or hairline fracture or chip in the bone. Though McDaniel said Tagovailoa has made “some progress” this week, he is likely not going to play on Sunday because he must “be able to have the strength to do what we ask him to do as well as protecting himself from a very serious injury.” And he cannot do either at the moment. McDaniel said surgery would not solve the problem. “It’s not a surgical solution,” McDaniel said, adding the goal is “to stop aggravating this by pushing through and try to regain strength” in the hip. That process, McDaniel said, takes “time.” But have doctors told the Dolphins that Tagovailoa should sit out weeks and weeks to heal? “It’s been more consistent check ins to see how far it’s gone and if it’s safe to play football in a responsible fashion,” McDaniel said. Tagovailoa sustained the injury against the Houston Texans on Dec. 15, then aggravated it when he took another hit Dec. 22 against the 49ers. The Dolphins initially were hopeful he would heal enough to play last Sunday against Cleveland, but the hip did not improve and he wasn’t cleared medically to play.
McDaniel said he’s totally unsure if left tackle Terron Armstead (knee) will be able to play Sunday. “Based on experience, it would be unfair to dismiss his ability to dig deep” and play, McDaniel said. “He’s a hard guy for me to rule out when he hasn’t thrown in the towel. I’m hopeful but I wouldn’t say I’m pessimistic or optimistic. I really don’t have a feel” if he’s playing and probably won’t know until 90 minutes before game time.
