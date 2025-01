The Latest Word Salad On Tua's Hip From McDaniel

This just sounds ridiculous. A muscle issue? That's it? At this point, who cares if he aggravates it, he has the whole offseason to heal. They roll Armstead out there all the time, only for him to re-aggravate his injury, but at least they try with him. Sounds like the doctors are NOT saying Tua needs to sit out. This comment is quite curious. McDaniel had a chance to say Tua was NOT medically cleared, but McDaniel specifically and clearly did not say that, so it sounds like the team and Tua are making the choice for him not to play. What is the downside at this point in the season?Read more at: https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/nfl/miami-dolphins/article296641834.html#storylink=cpy