The Lions Lost, Who Now?

Many folks here, after our beloved Dolphins did not make the playoffs, decided to root for the Lions to win it all. Now that the Lions are out, are you cheering on another team for the upcoming divisional champions?
I am most definitely do NOT want the Jills to go to the SB!! I am rooting (now) for the Commanders to win it all. Wouldn't it be a trip if a rookie QB wins it all.
Who are you cheering on, if before you were counting on the Lions, for this weekend? Curious.
