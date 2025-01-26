 The Lions Lost, Who Now? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Lions Lost, Who Now?

Charlie Rivers

Charlie Rivers

FH Member Since 2003!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jun 20, 2003
Messages
8,012
Reaction score
4,649
Age
58
Location
Miami
Many folks here, after our beloved Dolphins did not make the playoffs, decided to root for the Lions to win it all. Now that the Lions are out, are you cheering on another team for the upcoming divisional champions?

I am most definitely do NOT want the Jills to go to the SB!! I am rooting (now) for the Commanders to win it all. Wouldn't it be a trip if a rookie QB wins it all.

Who are you cheering on, if before you were counting on the Lions, for this weekend? Curious.

images (2).jpeg

_
 
Last edited:
Chiefs.

1 more SB and Mahomes takes over Brady’s GOAT legacy before Brady is even eligible for the HoF.

Bills and best season of Allen’s career still comes up short.
 
Commanders and not only because I live in DC. I remember December 4, 2023 when we absolutely embarrassed them in their home stadium. 2 deep bombs to tyreek, a great running game, and just utter domination. We were up a few games in the division and after that game it was probably the best positioned the dolphins had been and the best team it felt like we had in decades. We were riding so high - no one here would have batted an eye if we extended McDaniel for 20 years the way that season was going. Leaving the stadium I felt sorry for the once proud washington franchise and how far they had fallen. They were a joke. Stadium half empty, no one really caring - the whole thing felt minor league.

Well, what a difference a year makes, and that’s why I want them to win it all. To give us hope that while the present looks pretty bleak, crazy turnarounds are possible. All of a sudden the commanders are the envy of the entire league with a young superstar QB and tons of cap space barely a year out from that day when it was like we were the Dodgers playing the Jupiter Hammerheads. While we probably don’t have a superstar young QB or tons of cap space in our near future, it’s still nice to see that big turnarounds are possible.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom