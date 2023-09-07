 The List: The First Episode | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The List: The First Episode

ChambersWI

ChambersWI

Going Ghost
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 20, 2004
Messages
17,741
Reaction score
12,452
Location
Harrisburg, PA
Howdy ya'll. It's been talked about by a few of us for awhile, but we have decided to finally make a podcast.

As some of you may remember, I tweeted @silver McNibblets 's Tua Hater list last year and the tweet went viral. In honor of that tweet we have named the podcast The List.

Join myself, Jordan, and Zack as we introduce our first episode premiering tonight at 8

 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom