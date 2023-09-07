The List: The First Episode

ChambersWI
Howdy ya'll. It's been talked about by a few of us for awhile, but we have decided to finally make a podcast.
As some of you may remember, I tweeted @silver McNibblets 's Tua Hater list last year and the tweet went viral. In honor of that tweet we have named the podcast The List.
Join myself, Jordan, and Zack as we introduce our first episode premiering tonight at 8
