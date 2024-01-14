The LONG, dark offseason now begins with many questions............

The season ended miserably and in the frozen tundra of Arrowhead. What started out as such a promising season seemingly went south week after week with the loss of starting players one by one they fell. Many unanswered questions are facing this franchise. The salary cap is daunting, do we have our QB of the future on our roster? Do we have our HC, DC and other coaches currently on the roster to move forward with? Many disenchanted fans left out wondering what went wrong, AGAIN?? When is enough, enough? When is losing a playoff game on the road not a learning experience but a turning experience and one which leads to a different result the next year? I'm numb right now and don't want to comment based on emotions. I just want to step away from football, as a fan what else am I capable of doing anyway? Like I get paid to play, right? I just need a few months to forget about the Dolphins and focus on other things and maybe once the NFL draft rolls around I will get back into the swing of things, but until then it's over and out for awhile. For my mental health it's the right decision for me, anyway...... I hope everybody has a nice offseason and can remember the good things that the Fins accomplished this past year and forget the bad and remember it's just a game after all.